Mimikyu Becomes Latest Pokemon Build-A-Bear, Complete With Creepy Sounds

Mimikyu has officially come to Build-A-Bear. The Ghost/Fairy-type Pokemon with a creepy costume modeled after Pikachu is the latest Pokemon to be immortalized as a plush from Build-A-Bear. Fans can now order the Mimikyu plush from the popular toy company through their website as an online exclusive. Mimikyu can either be purchased on their own or as part of a $69 bundle, which comes with a 5-in-1 sound chip and two outfits, including a dapper hat and bow tie. Hilariously, Mimikyu’s sound chip pulls from the anime, which gives the Pokemon a gutteral and spiteful sounding sound.

The Pokemon line is one of Build-A-Bear’s most popular collections, with over 30 different Pokemon represented. This marks an expansion in the Pokemon line, with Sprigatito being the first Pokemon from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to join the line. Other popular additions include Pikachu, Growlithe, Vulpix, and Sobble all coming out in recent months. These Pokemon are especially popular online, with exclusive bundles containing multiple outfits and exclusive sound chips available as online only purchases. Recently, the company launched a Sprigatito plush, which is actually one of the few Pokemon to not feature a sound chip, likely because an English dub of the new Pokemon Horizons anime isn’t yet available.

Build-A-Bear is almost as old as the Pokemon franchise, having started in 1997 as a mall retailer focused on “build your own toy” experiences for kids. While Build-A-Bear is still a stalwart at many malls, it has also moved towards a more online retail model, which removes the “build your own bear” experience for more expansive bundles with multiple outfits and accessories.

Based on Build-A-Bear’s release schedule, it’s likely we’ll get at least one more Pokemon released before the end of the year. With Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokemon now available, it’s more than likely we’ll get Fuecoco and Quaxly in the coming months given that Sprigatio is already available.