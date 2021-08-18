Pokemon Cafe ReMix Announced for Nintendo Switch and Mobile

✖

This fall, Pokemon Cafe Mix is getting a big revamp in the form of Pokemon Cafe ReMix on Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android devices! Revealed during today's Pokemon Presents showcase, the update will include several new features not present in the current version of the game. Puzzles will be getting new elements, more Pokemon will be able to visit, new dress-up options will be added, and there will be new ways to develop the staff at the cafe. According to The Pokemon Company "this renewed puzzle game is sure to be something that can be enjoyed for years to come."

A Tweet from Nintendo announcing the revamp can be found embedded below.

It’s time for renovations, Pokémon Café Mix is getting a…ReMix! New Pokémon with new dress-up options, refreshed puzzles, and new gameplay elements will make their way to #PokemonCafeRemix this Fall! https://t.co/z5r5Xls8dh pic.twitter.com/AB0U4I3YQT — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 18, 2021

Pokemon Cafe Mix released last summer, offering the latest take on Pokemon and puzzles. In the game, players take on the role of a cafe owner that specializes in making drinks and food items for Pokemon by clearing specific icons. As the player progresses, they can upgrade the cafe with new rooms, and add new Pokemon to work as staffers. Golden Acorns that have been collected in Pokemon Cafe Mix will transfer to the game's revamp, and players will be able to combine megaphones, in order to make them more powerful.

In addition to information on Pokemon Cafe ReMix, today's Pokemon Presents showcase offered new information on a variety of Pokemon games, including Legends: Arceus, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Pokemon Unite, and more. Regardless of which game readers are most looking forward to, it seems like the next few months will have quite a bit for fans of the franchise to enjoy!

A specific release date for Pokemon Cafe ReMix has not been announced, as of this writing. In the meantime, readers can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

