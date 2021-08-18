Pokemon Legends: Arceus Reveals New Battle Styles

✖

When Pokemon Legends: Arceus releases on Nintendo Switch next year, the game will introduce some potential big changes to the game's battle system. Now, moves will have strong styles and agile styles. In a departure for the series, Pokemon will sometimes have the chance to use multiple moves in a row and that's where action speed comes into play. Strong style increases a move's power, while lowering the Pokemon's action speed. Agile style means less power but greater action speed. Choosing the strong style will apparently come in handy when a player is planning to finish a battle with one move, while agile style is important for those wanting to use multiple attacks.

In addition to battle styles, The Pokemon Company provided more information on capturing and battling Pokemon in the new game. Trainers can now take damage from Pokemon, and taking enough damage will lead to the trainer blacking out, just as they would if all Pokemon were knocked out. Some Pokemon will flee when a trainer approaches them, while others might attack aggressively.

It will be interesting to see the impact of these changes! It certainly seems like a way to add even more of a strategic element, and it's just one of the many new options players can expect to find in Pokemon Legends: Arceus! All of this information was revealed as part of today's Pokemon Presents video, which also showcased information on Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, as well as a number of other games.

When Pokemon Legends: Arceus was first revealed earlier this year, it was stated that the game will take place in the Sinnoh region from Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. That's still technically true, but apparently the area went by a different name in the past: the Hisui region. The Hisui region is home to new Pokemon, as well as some new regional variants, including a new version of Growlithe! Readers can find more information on today's new Pokemon reveals right here.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus will release on January 28th, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

What did you think of today's Pokemon Presents video? Are you excited by these changes to the game's battle system?