New Pokemon Card Hides a Throwback to Gen 1

Pokemon TCG and Pokemon TCG Pocket fans love the little details The Pokemon Company puts into cards. Not only do fans get gorgeous art of their favorite Pokemon, but sometimes these cards have little hidden details and easter eggs as well. Reddit is full of players locating these and sharing them with the community, and it seems yet another card has snuck in a hidden detail. While Pokemon TCG Pocket has been loving all these little treasure hunts, it looks like regular Pokemon TCG gets to take part in the hidden feature scavenger hunt with this new Pokemon card.

The new card contains a secret, one that fans have been quick to spot. A certain location in Kanto is secretly hidden in the background of this card, and fans have already identified where it is.

The new Meowth card for Pokemon TCG has a hidden location in the background: a throwback to Generation 1. Fans have identified it as Cerulean City in the original Pokemon Blue, Pokemon Red, and Pokemon Yellow. Specifically, it is the two buildings next to Misty’s gym. The image is beautifully brought to color and enhanced in the Pokemon TCG Meowth card.

Other cards have hidden features and locations like this in the past. Pokemon TCG Pocket fans notoriously pick cards apart to find these secrets. Cards like Ditto and counting how many Ditto are hidden in the background, or searching for hidden Mews in different cards released in the Pokemon TCG Pocket Mythical Island booster pack is a charming little quest.

Others have spotted Celadon City in the background of Spearow’s card, Kanto’s Route 11 in Diglett’s card, Lavender Town in Haunter’s card, Kanto’s Route 17 in Dodrio’s card, Pallet Town in Ratata’s card, and each of the gym leaders and Professor Oak feature their gyms and lab in the background of their cards.

Little details like this bring charm and nostalgia to Pokemon TCG and Pokemon TCG Pocket. The Meowth card is rumored to be in the Journey Together set for Pokemon TCG, and fans are excited to get their hands on it and add it to their collection.

While fans wait, there is plenty to do in Pokemon TCG and Pokemon TCG Pocket. The Prismatic Evolutions set has recently dropped for Pokemon TCG, with fans going crazy to get their hands on it. Hopefully, The Pokemon Company restocks the new set and makes it easier to find.

Pokemon TCG Pocket is due to release a new expansion. This adds the Space-Time Smackdown booster pack and the trading feature to the mobile game. New cards, a new meta, and more will be added on January 30. A Psychic type Pokemon Mass Outbreak event is also currently ongoing.

There has never been a better time to be a Pokemon fan, especially a Pokemon TCG fan. Between the physical game and the mobile version, players can enjoy various kinds of Pokemon cards, the battles, and the hidden details within the cards themselves.