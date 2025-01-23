Pokemon TCG Pocket Trading Gets a Release Date, but Players Aren’t Happy

The next update for Pokemon TCG Pocket is set to be a big one. Not only is it introducing the next booster pack, titled Space-Time Smackdown, but it is finally introducing one of the most requested features by fans. The update is set to launch on January 30th, giving players a week to prepare and start saving their Pack Hourglasses. While many are excited about the new A2 booster pack, trading has been highly anticipated. However, the response to the official trade launch has been lackluster, mainly due to an aspect of the feature. Fans have already expressed discourse and displeasure ahead of January 30 and Pokemon TCG Pocket’s next update.

Trading has long been expected in Pokemon TCG Pocket, and many expected it would require a currency with Shinedust being expected. News regarding trading was revealed previously, but what has players upset is the newest information available.

Trading in Pokemon TCG Pocket requires not one, but two currencies, neither of which are Shinedust. Players will need to collect Trade Hourglasses and Trade Tokens for trading in the mobile card game. What’s worse, trading is limited to the Genetic Apex and Mythical Island booster packs at the start, with future packs being available for trade later.

While the trading feature has been highly requested and anticipated, players are shocked by all the limitations. Pokemon TCG Pocket will implement three different limitations on trading, the above Trade Hourglasses and Trade Tokens, and a limit on card rarity. Players can only trade cards of the same rarity, this is limited to 1-4 Diamonds and 1 Star, meaning 2 Star cards cannot be traded.

Outrage over this feature has been swift, coming within hours after the official announcement. Mobile games are notorious for having multiple currencies, and it seems Pokemon TCG Pocket will be no exception. The game has been extremely generous in the past with rewards, so many were hopeful this would be true of trading. Others expected strong limits to trading, citing other gacha games doing similar things.

The possibility exists that Pokemon TCG Pocket will change these requirements and limitations, but this is a pipedream. The Pokemon Company is notably stubborn in its decisions, so it is unlikely it will reverse course with Pokemon TCG Pocket trading. It is likely this will be the case for trading going forward without change.

While players are bummed about trading in Pokemon TCG Pocket, there are other reasons to be excited. The most obvious is the upcoming Space-Time Smackdown booster pack. New cosmetics, such as new binder and display board covers are also coming, and fans can likely expect secret missions for emblems and more.

While players await the upcoming Space-Time Smackdown and trading update, they can get free rewards leading up to its release. McDonald’s and Pokemon TCG Pocket have collaborated to give players free rewards, and a new Mass Outbreak event is currently ongoing.