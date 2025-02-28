Pokemon Cracking Down on Scalpers in New Way

Pokemon is the biggest franchise in the world and it has many ways for fans to enjoy it. Whether you collect merchandise, play the video games, watch the series, or collect cards, there is something for every Pokemon fan. Unfortunately, one of these is heavily affected by scalpers: Pokemon TCG. There have been several attempts to defeat scalpers, both by retail stores and The Pokemon Company, but these individuals have largely been able to purchase huge amounts of Pokemon cards and resell them for marked-up prices. However, The Pokemon Company is implementing a new way to battle scalpers and prevent them from buying up Pokemon TCG products in bulk.

The new method The Pokemon Company uses is unusual but is intended to prevent scalpers from buying and reselling Pokemon TCG cards. If it works, fans will be happy, but it remains to be seen. So what exactly is this new method to stop Pokemon scalpers and will it be effective?

The Pokemon Company is implementing Pokemon TCG vending machines in select locations. These are intended to stop scalpers, but fans are confused about how this will work. Some have already been discovered in the wild, and fans are sharing images of these Pokemon card vending machines. The Pokemon Company has installed limits to these machines, making it more difficult for scalpers to continue their practices.

It seems it will enforce a limited quantity by releasing products periodically. Fans are theorizing it will only allow a certain amount of stock to be purchased within a time frame before showing it is sold out. If this is the case, it is likely to discourage scalpers from buying everything or waiting around for an unknown time for a restock. The machines also say no loitering, further restricting scalpers’ ability to wait out the timer.

Fans aren’t convinced this will be as effective as The Pokemon Company expects. Many believe scalpers’ determination will find a way to circumvent this, or simply wait out the machines. With luck, this will at least force scalpers to waste time, thus making it more costly to resell Pokemon TCG products and hopefully reduce the number of scalpers actively doing this practice.

Another added benefit of these Pokemon Vending Machines is that they will make theft harder. There have been numerous cases where Pokemon TCG products have been stolen before ever hitting the shelf. Combining this with the added time it would take for scalpers to get stock in the machines, actual fans may have a chance to enjoy the hobby they love.

Pokemon Day 2025 revealed a lot of big things for the Pokemon community, including Pokemon TCG. While Pokemon Legends: Z-A and Pokemon Champions were the stars of the show, Pokemon TCG revealed it would be getting the Mega Evolution mechanic to tie into the release of Pokemon Legends: Z-A. A new booster pack, Triumphant Light, was also added to Pokemon TCG Pocket for those who enjoy the sped-up digital mobile game.