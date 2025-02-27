Every Free Pokemon Code Given Away During Pokemon Presents

Every year, The Pokemon Company celebrates Pokemon Day, the anniversary of the first games coming out in Japan. The festivities typically include a Pokemon Presents full of exciting announcements and reveals for the year ahead, with everything from new main series game details, mobile app announcements, and more. Many local card shops also celebrate with giveaways and parties, giving fans a chance to gather and share their love of all things Pokemon.

The Pokemon Presents showcase also includes some rapid-fire codes offering free items across the many Pokemon mobile apps and live service games. These codes go by fast, so we’re here to round up every free Pokemon code and log in giveaway during Pokemon Presents so you can grab those goodies!

Pokemon TCG Pocket

The mobile app showed off its new booster pack, but also a brand-new giveaway. Players can log in to Pokemon TCG Pocket now to claim three special booster packs, which will each have at least one guaranteed Four Diamond or higher card. There is one pack each from the three options in the Genetic Apex set.

This distribution ends on April 29th, giving players some time to log in and claim the free cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Trainers can get a free Scarlet Case or Violet Case for their Rotom phones in Pokemon Scarlet or Pokemon Violet. The codes are version specific:

SBOOKCOVER unlocks the Scarlet Case in Pokemon Scarlet

VBOOKCOVER unlocks the Violet Case in Pokemon Violet

The codes can be entered in the Mystery Event menu to redeem the free Rotom Phone case.

Pokemon Sleep

Pokemon Sleep revealed the next legendary Pokemon coming to the app, but they’re also getting into the Pokemon Day giveaway fun. Log in to Pokemon Sleep in the next three months to get 10 Pokemon Biscuits and 1000 free Diamonds as a Pokemon Day Commemorative Gift.

Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go players can enter code GOTOURUNOVA to get a Pokemon encounter of their choice, from a limited list of available encounters.

No expiration date for this code was included, so if you want to grab the encounter, head to the Pokemon Go webstore to enter the code ASAP.

Pokemon Unite

Pokemon Unite revealed the code POKEDAY25, which will get players a Platinum Suicune Boost Emblem. The code is valid until March 31st.

The game also showed off a trailer for the new Assault Break update, which arrived yesterday in anticipation of Pokemon Day.

Pokemon Masters EX

Pokemon Masters EX showed off some new Master Sync pairs, but naturally, there’s also a free Pokemon Day Giveaway. Players can log in to Pokemon Masters EX to get 3,000 free gems. This one-time gift will expire in one month on March 27th.

Pokemon Cafe ReMix

Players who log in to Pokemon Cafe Remix before March 14th can claim a free Pikachu in its sweets outfit for their team. Logging in for three days in a row will also unlock Eevee in its sweets outfit.

While the new game announcements and details about new booster packs are exciting, getting free items is also a Pokemon Day treat we all look forward to. In most cases, gamers have about a month to claim these Pokemon Day freebies, but the expiration dates do vary as noted above.

What are you most looking forward to for the year ahead in Pokemon news? Let us know in the comments below!