Pokemon TCG Pocket Announces New Triumphant Light Booster Packs

Ahead of Pokemon Day’s big showcase today, social media filled up with plenty of fan speculation and rumors. Now, the Pokemon Presents has arrived, bringing with it confirmation on what’s actually coming next for the various games across the Pokemon franchise. Naturally, that includes the latest mobile gaming juggernaut, Pokemon TCG Pocket. Previous leaks suggested a new set of booster packs would be revealed for the mobile trading card game today, and now, it’s official! Today, the Pokemon Presents confirmed the name and release date for the next booster pack to arrive in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

In addition to confirming that the new booster packs will be called Triumphant Light, the Pokemon Presents live stream also confirmed a February 28th release date. The new packs feature Arceus EX as the highlight and have an image of the Legendary Pokemon on the front. In addition to showing off Arceus EX, the announcement video previews a few other cards coming to the game, including Raichu, Garchomp EX, and Leafeon and Glaceon EX. For Eeveelution fans, this is exciting, as it introduces these two to the game for the first time.

While the trailer did not confirm the exact number of cards to be included, the Triumphant Light set looks to be more along the lines of Mythical Island, with just one pack art previewed. This is in line with the early leak as well, which suggested just one new booster pack with the Triumphant Light set for Pokemon TCG Pocket. The pack will also include new supporter cards featuring Adaman and Irida, who will help block damage and heal Pokemon respectively.

When the set arrives on February 28th, players should be able to open it alongside the previous packs all the way back to Genetic Apex. No plans to remove prior booster packs from TCG Pocket have not yet been announced. Given that there are no current events in Pokemon TCG Pocket, it’s likely that we will also see new events to go along with the booster pack release. This would follow the trend for other boosters like Mythical Island and Space-Time Smackdown.

The trailer also sneaks in announcements for free packs in Pokemon TCG Pocket as well as new ranked matches set to arrive in late March.