Pokemon Card Collectors Are Getting Another Exciting Costco Bundle Soon

Although there are some positive signs in the world of Pokemon card collecting, things are still pretty rough out there. Some fans had good luck at the most recent Gamestop Pokemon TCG restock, but others cite the same old problems with short stock and high prices. But when it comes to scoring great deals on Pokemon cards, one store is front of mind – Costco. Eevee fans had a lot of luck recently with a Prismatic Evolutions bundle, which got a number of restocks after first arriving at the discount box store. Soon, another new Pokemon TCG bundle will arrive at Costco.

In May, many Costco stores stocked an exciting new bundle from the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet – Prismatic Evolutions set. This stellar deal let many gamers get ahold of an ETB and Booster Bundle from the elusive set at a discount. Now, another item from the coveted Prismatic Evolutions line is reportedly making its way to Costco shelves. This news come shortly after Costco started testing out a new queue system online, similar to what The Pokemon Center uses for big Pokemon TCG restocks.

New Prismatic Evolutions Mini Tins + Promo Cards Bundle Coming Soon to Costco! ✨



We'll post as soon as product images are revealed and it's available to order! #Pokemon #PokemonTCG pic.twitter.com/bBWV9p5g2G — Pokemon TCG Restocks & News (@PokemonRestocks) June 28, 2025

Yesterday, several reliable Pokemon TCG accounts shared intel that a Prismatic Evolutions Mini Tin + Promo Card bundle would be headed to Costco soon. As of now, the listing hasn’t been posted on the Costco website. However, several accounts seem confident that Costco will indeed be revealing a 2-pack bundle in the near future. It’s always possible that this intel was shared from one account, then reshared without necessarily being independently verified. So, until Costco itself confirms details about the new Mini Tin bundle, this is more of a rumor than a verified fact.

Prismatic Evolutions Mini Tins Reportedly Coming to Costco

According to accounts like @PokemonTCGRestocks, the Costco bundle will be a 2-pack that features Prismatic Evolutions Mini Tins. This hot ticket item has been tricky to come by thanks to the double-appeal of rare cards and cute tins featuring the Eeveelutions. But the Costco bundle will reportedly also include Pokemon TCG promo cards. It’s unclear what the promo cards would be, though most likely the cards would be from the Prismatic Evolutions set.

These Eevee-themed cards are still hard to come by, but reprints and restocks have helped more Eevee fans get the cards. However, stores like GameStop are selling them above MSRP. That makes Costco restocks like this one extra exciting. The items in these Pokemon card bundles at the discount store are often at or even below MSRP.

a prior Costco-exclusive mini tin bundle for Scarlet & Violet 151

As there’s no official Costco listing for this latest Prismatic Evolutions Mini Tin bundle, we don’t have an idea on pricing. However, the last bundle from Costco came in at well under MSRP. A similar Mini Tin set from the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet – 151 collection previously included 5 Mini Tins and 4 Foil Promos. That set sold for $39.99, and it’s likely the Prismatic Evolutions bundle will be cheaper due to being a 2-pack rather than offering 5 Mini Tins.

The exact date for this latest Pokemon card drop at Costco isn’t known. However, if details have started making the rounds, it’s likely we’ll see more info soon. Like anything at Costco, you’ll need a membership to take advantage of the deal when it drops, whether it’s in-store only or available online.