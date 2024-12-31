Pokemon Center Is Giving Out Free Plushies: How to Get One

For most fans, there’s no such thing as too much Pokemon merchandise, and it’s all the better when it’s offered for free. The Pokemon Company is giving fans a chance to add to their collections with a free Sitting Cuties plush. Fans that are currently subscribed to marketing emails from Pokemon Center have started to receive emails that offer them a free Sitting Cuties plush. There is a slight catch, but it’s a pretty small one: to qualify, fans must choose to register again for marketing emails from Pokemon Center by January 15th. If they do so, they’ll receive a code to redeem for the plush.

The email address has to be the same one that users subscribed with in the first place, and re-registration has to happen through the link in the email. It should be noted that not everyone that receives Pokemon Center emails has gotten this invitation. That suggests these emails might be going out in waves, as opposed to all at once. Personally, I’ve yet to receive one, despite getting Pokemon Center emails for years now. Hopefully all subscribers will get a chance to participate, and snag something that they might not have otherwise!

pokemon sitting cuties talonflame

The Pokemon Center website has offered a lot of different styles of plushies over the years. For those unfamiliar with the Pokemon Sitting Cuties collection, the entire concept is that these are Pokemon that are… well, sitting. That’s the whole hook, and The Pokemon Company has made a huge number of them over the years. There are obvious ones like Pikachu, Charizard, and Eevee, but there are tons you wouldn’t expect to see, like Zebstrika, Skrelp, and Talonflame. The Pokemon Company really dug deep in the Pokedex for this line!

That said, some of the plushies work better in the Sitting Cuties format than others. It’s easy to design a Jolteon plush in a sitting position, but it’s not as simple for Pokemon like Vespiquen and Reuniclus; how do you make Klefki look like it’s sitting? These plushies just look like they do in the games. That didn’t stop the designers from making them, but the execution makes them a little awkward. Still, it’s a cute concept, and the vast number that have been made available ensures that fans can find some of their deep cut favorites.

With Pokemon Center giving a lot of these Sitting Cuties away for this promotion, fans should anticipate some of them getting claimed quickly. Basically, you should have a few back-up plushies in mind, if you plan on taking advantage. Shipping will be free on these items as well, so this is a pretty great incentive overall. If you aren’t already signed up for emails from Pokemon Center, it’s hard to say whether you’ll get an offer email if you register now. It might be worth a shot at least!

