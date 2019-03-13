The ‘Pokemon’ Charmander Funko Pop Figure is Live

Funko has just launched the third Pop figure in their standard Pokemon lineup, and it’s none other than Charmander! We don’t need to tell you how ridiculously popular this figure is going to be, so you’ll want to get your pre-order in as quickly as you can. Pre-orders for the Charmander Pop are live right here with shipping slated for June. After you secure one, head back for details on the rest of the Pokemon Funko Pop collection.

The release of the Charmander Funko Pop comes just over a month after the debut of Bulbasaur. If you haven’t added that figure to your collection yet, you can pre-order one right here with shipping slated for March. Unfortunately, you’ll need to head on over to eBay to score the Target exclusive Pikachu Pop that kicked off Funko’s Pokemon lineup back in July of last year.

In addition to the standard Pokemon Funko Pop figure releases, Pokemon Company and Funko announced a series of twelve exclusive “A Day With Pikachu” Pokemon Pop figures with a seasonal theme. These figures started with the “One Lucky Day” Leprechaun Pikachu for March and a “Rainy Day Pokemon” figure for April.

Both figures went up for sale at Pokemon Center and quickly sold out. Again, your best bet is to grab these figures on eBay at this point. Look for additional seasonal figures with names like “Blooming Curiosity”, “Sweet Days are Here”, “Surprises to Fall For”, and “Completely Thank-Full” in the coming months. The full list of releases in the A Day With Pikachu Funko Pop lineup can be found below.

• A Day with Pikachu: One Lucky Day

• A Day with Pikachu: Rainy Day Pokémon

• A Day with Pikachu: Blooming Curiosity

• A Day with Pikachu: Sweet Days Are Here

• A Day with Pikachu: Sparking Up a Celebration

• A Day with Pikachu: Splashing Away Summer

• A Day with Pikachu: Charged Up for Game Day

• A Day with Pikachu: Surprises to Fall For

• A Day with Pikachu: Completely Thank-Full

• A Day with Pikachu: A Cool New Friend

• A Day with Pikachu: Ringing In the Fun

• A Day with Pikachu: Surprising Weather Ahead

