Pokemon Releases Adorable New Cooking Video

The Pokemon Company has released a five minute short featuring a man cooking sweets for his Pokemon. The live-action video, titled “Pokemon Dessert Special” dropped today on The Pokemon Company’s Japanese YouTube channel. The video depicts a chef baking sweets for his Jigglypuff and Pikachu after they wake him up early in the morning. The video features step-by-step instructions on the Pikachu and Jigglypuff treats shown in the video, although there’s definitely a professional level of quality to the artistry involved when making cream-filled Pikachu puffs or frosted Jigglypuff cakes. You can check out the full video below:

Pokemon Dessert Special appears to be the first of a series of videos titled “Sweet Winter with Pokémon” so it appears that we’ll get a few more videos of Pokemon cooking sweets. As the unnamed protagonist owns both a Charmander and a Psyduck, our guess is that we’ll get more themed dishes based on these Pokemon soon. It’s unclear whether the videos will be released with English captions or subtitles on the English Pokemon page.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the food shown in Pokemon Dessert Special isn’t for sale, it does match the general menu themes of several Pokemon cafes that have opened in Japan and other countries over the year. Most of the cafes were temporary “pop-up” cafes, but The Pokemon Company does have two permanent Pokemon Cafe locations as well.

The new video continues a push for more original Pokemon content that doesn’t have anything to do with the long-running (and still popular) Pokemon anime. In addition to a series of Pokemon ASMR videos, The Pokemon Company also periodically releases PokeToon videos with different animation styles and aesthetics, as well as live-action videos featuring a large Piplup mascot. The Pokemon Company International also recently got on the animation action with an animated special featuring Bidoof.