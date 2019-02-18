New Pokemon Cards Reveal Best Looks Yet at Pokemon From ‘Detective Pikachu’ Movie

The Pokemon Company has revealed three new Pokemon trading cards that show off Psyduck, Jigglypuff, and Mr. Mime as they appear in the upcoming Detective Pikachu movie.

Earlier this year, The Pokemon Company announced that they would be producing a set of Pokemon Trading Cards that tied into the Detective Pikachu movie. While normal Pokemon cards feature illustrations of Pokemon, these cards feature pictures of the Pokemon as they appear in the live-action movie.

Today, we got our first glimpse of three new cards from the Detective Pikachu set, showing off our best looks yet at Jigglypuff, Mr. Mime, and Psyduck. All three Pokemon appeared in the first trailer for the new movie, but these stills show off a stunning amount of detail. Jigglypuff is pleasantly singing, Mr. Mime is pantomiming, and Psyduck is clutching its head in pain. We should also note that Psyduck appears to be in a laboratory of some kind, one that we’ve also seen in past trailers.

The new cards join the previously seen the Detective Pikachu, Greninja, and Charizard cards from the set. 26 Detective Pikachu cards are planned in total, and the cards will be released in both promotional boxes and special booster sets. The new cards will be released on April 6th.

Here are close-ups of all three cards:

The official synopsis for Detective Pikachu reads as follows:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”