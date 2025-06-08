Pokemon Developers Reveal New 2026 Game (But It’s Not What You Expect)

2026 is shaping up to be a pretty big year for Game Freak, the lead developers of the Pokemon franchise. It’s widely assumed that’s when a full sequel to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released, given that it will be the 30th anniversary of the series. However, it looks like the studio will have something else to release that same year, and it has nothing to do with the Pokemon franchise, or Nintendo platforms at all for that matter. During today’s Xbox Games Showcase, Game Freak pulled back the curtain on Beast of Reincarnation, which is coming next year to Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Cloud.

Beast of Reincarnation is an action RPG set in the year 4026. Humankind is facing down extinction, thanks to a creature that has apparently corrupted all living things with the blight it spews forth. The only hope lies in the hands of a protagonist named Emma. In this post-apocalyptic take on Japan, Emma must defeat the Beast of Reincarnation that has overtaken her world. While the game is a single-player adventure, Emma won’t be alone in her journey; she’ll be accompanied by her dog, Koo. The first trailer for the game can be found below.

Xbox has teased that the relationship between Emma and Koo will make “strange powers bloom,” so we can likely expect the doggo to play a major role in taking down the game’s opponents. Speaking of the battle system, players can expect “demanding, technical combat.” The trailer offers some hints at that, including the enemies the pair will face. The main enemy shown appears to bear some resemblance to a buck thanks to its massive antlers, but there are some plant-like characteristics, including flowers blooming from its head (right above where Emma has stabbed it with a sword). There are also some opponents that are far more robot-like, as well.

At the moment, further details about Beast of Reincarnation are pretty slim, but it already looks like a wild departure from Game Freak. The developers of the Pokemon franchise are frequently pushing themselves to take on different projects, from 2D platformers like Drill Dozer, to adventure RPGs like Pandoland. Many of these games have even skipped Nintendo platforms, like 2015’s Tembo the Badass Elephant. However, all of those games felt like smaller projects. Comparatively, Beast of Reincarnation already looks like a big and promising new experience.

We’ll have to wait until next year to see how Beast of Reincarnation turns out, but hopefully it proves to be an exciting new adventure from the creators of Pokemon. Game Freak and publisher Fictions have confirmed that the title will be receiving a day one release on Xbox Game Pass. That could get a lot more eyes on the project when it arrives sometime in 2026.

