Will Pokemon Diamond and Pearl Remakes Be Announced for Nintendo Switch This Week?

Today, Nintendo announced that it will host a special Pokemon-centric Direct this Thursday. Unfortunately, it didn’t divulge any further details, which has caused fans of the franchise to take to social media with their theories and requests. The most common prediction is that we will get information on Pokemon Home, and this seems like a no brainer. Beyond this, many are speculating/hoping that Nintendo announces the rumored Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remakes. As you may know, there’s been speculation that remakes of the generation 4 games are currently in the works for the Nintendo Switch, however, I can’t see Nintendo announcing these only a couple months after the release of Sword and Shield.

New year, new Pokémon news. That’s how the saying goes…right? 🔔Notifications on, Trainers—get ready to tune in for some exciting updates coming to the world of Pokémon this year! 📅 January 9

⏰ 6:30 a.m. PT#Pokemon2020 pic.twitter.com/AfF1QUASqn — Pokémon (@Pokemon) January 7, 2020

Beyond the aforementioned predictions and requests, many are suggesting we could see a new spin-off game, likely for mobile phones. Meanwhile, others think we could be getting some big Sword and Shield announcements, like the addition of the National Pokedex.

>>Diamond And Pearl Remakes!! •Many, Many, MANY Pokemon Fans have Been Theorizing and it seems we will be Getting Pokemon Diamond and Pearl Remakes for The Nintendo Switch! •And I Am absolutely all IN for this Idea! I think it’s Worth it!! And I am So Hyped it this is True! — 🌸Bianca🌸 @ COMMS | TDDK4Lyfe and BKDK Noob (@xpotatocherrixx) January 7, 2020

If Pokemon Direct doesn’t announce the remakes of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, I’m rioting. pic.twitter.com/9OSW5hwDa1 — Siregolmen (@Siregolmen) January 7, 2020

I hope really hope that a Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remake will be released this year. One of my favourite gen’s and I loved Sinnoh! But do fans honestly think it would be announced less than 2 months after the release of a brand new generation. Come on people! — Alex Cheney (@AlexC93) January 7, 2020

January is way too early for Pokémon Diamond and Pearl Remake so this Pokémon Direct will be all about Pokémon Home and potential spin-off. I’m bitter to be honest 😅 Unless they have a big DLC for Pokémon Sword and Shield. — Bea is bae (@KnightofArcadia) January 7, 2020

#PokemonDirect Predictions:

Pokémon Home full introduction with release date set for January/February.

Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remake announcement teaser (no gameplay shown). Wild Card Predictions:

Gen 8 Rep for Smash

M23 teaser — TheMindOfThomas (@TheMindOfThoma1) January 7, 2020

Pokemon Diamond and Pearl Remakes? No, no. Give me a Pokemon PLATINUM Remake. No more of this “Which game did you get? The one you wanted or the one you didn’t want but it’s just as good so you’ll play it anyway” stuff Give us the Game we ALL wanted, Game Freak. Platinum!! — Leo P 🦁 (@Leo_P_2008) January 7, 2020

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Do you think Nintendo will announce Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remakes for Nintendo Switch this week? Would you play remakes of the fourth generation games or would you rather see some other older Pokemon games get the remake treatment?

Meanwhile, for more news, media, information, rumors, and leaks pertaining to all things Pokemon, be sure to peep all of our past and recent coverage of the popular franchise by clicking right here.