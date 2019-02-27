Pokemon Direct Announced for February 27th, New Game Announcement Likely

Nintendo has announced that they will be hosting a Pokemon Direct on February 27th.

Earlier today, Nintendo announced that they will be posting a Pokemon Direct at 9 AM ET that will contain “7 minutes of new information.” A new Pokemon Direct is almost a guarantee that a new Pokemon game will be announced tomorrow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tune in on 2/27 at 6am PT for roughly 7 minutes of new information in a livestreamed #Pokemon Direct presentation!//t.co/d1Xx3bDbhq pic.twitter.com/BEwvJi8BFi — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 26, 2019

We’ve known since last year that Game Freak planned to release a “main series” Pokemon game for the Nintendo Switch in late 2019. Unlike last fall’s Pokemon: Let’s Go games, these new Pokemon games will contain features like held items, Pokemon abilities, a traditional catch system, and other features stripped out of the Pokemon: Let’s Go games. The new game will also contain new Pokemon and likely a new region for players to explore.

We’ve had hints that Nintendo would be making an announcement on Pokemon Day, the anniversary of the release of the original Pokemon games and the unofficial “birthday” of the Pokemon franchise. For one thing, Nintendo announced several days of Nintendo Treehouse events at their New York retail store location. Nintendo Treehouse is usually reserved for presentations about upcoming Pokemon games. The Pokemon Twitter was also counting down with videos highlighting the different regions of the Pokemon world.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for full coverage of tomorrow’s Pokemon Direct.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the retirement of Gwyneth Paltrow from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, our thoughts on Umbrella Academy, what Star Wars shows we want to see on Disney+ & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!