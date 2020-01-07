New Pokemon Direct Announced

The Pokemon Company will be releasing details about its 2020 plans later this week. Earlier today, the Pokemon Company announced a Pokemon Direct that will air on its YouTube channel on January 9th at 9:30 AM. The Pokemon Direct will last for approximately 20 minutes and will contain “new Pokemon information,” No other information about the Pokemon Direct was given. The popular speculation is that the Pokemon Direct will include information about Pokemon Home, a previously announced app that will allow players to store and transfer Pokemon from various games in one spot.

It’s a bit unusual that we’re getting a Pokemon Direct this early in the year, but we do know that Pokemon Sword and Shield does have some surprises still in store. For instance, over 30 older Pokemon from past games will likely be added in the coming months as part of various distributions, and there are also several unreleased Gigantamax forms. Plus, the game also has room for two Mythical Pokemon, neither of which have been revealed. The timing also lines up with the end of Pokemon Sword and Shield‘s current Wild Area Max Raid Battle events, so more Gigantamax Raids could also be coming somewhat soon.

The Pokemon Direct might also focus on other unreleased Pokemon projects, such as Pokemon Sleep, which is designed to encourage healthy sleeping habits. Or we could get some brand new announcements, such as Pokemon spinoff games or mobile games.

We'll keep an eye out for more hints about what the Pokemon Direct will include.