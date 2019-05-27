Pokemon Direct Announced for June 5, Pokemon Sword & Shield News Coming

Nintendo has announced a Pokemon Direct for June 5th that will showcase new information about the upcoming Pokemon Sword & Shield games. Earlier today, the Pokemon Company announced that Nintendo would be airing a Pokemon Direct next week with the latest news about Pokemon Sword & Shield, a pair of upcoming Pokemon games for the Nintendo Switch. Typically, Pokemon Directs feature new information about everything from new types of Pokemon to new mechanics that will appear in the game. The Pokemon Direct will air at 6 AM PT.

Pokemon Sword & Shield was first announced in February, but the Pokemon Company has been surprisingly tight-lipped about what the new game will contain. We know that the game will be set in the brand new Galar region (an equivalent to the British Isles) and that the game will have three new Starter Pokemon – Grookey, Sobble, and Scorbunny. Other than that, we don’t know anything about the games, not even the Mascot Legendary Pokemon that will appear on the boxes of the game.

The Pokemon Direct was announced earlier today along with a separate press conference that will air tomorrow that will contain several “topics of information” of interest to Pokemon fans. The double blast of news is interesting in that one is being held by the Pokemon Company directly, while the other is being presented on Nintendo’s webpage and YouTube channel. No information about either conference has been leaked yet, but the fact that we’re getting a full-blown press conference separate from the Pokemon Direct likely means that some big news is on the way.

We’ll note that the timing of the Pokemon Direct coincides with E3, which takes place the following week from June 11-13. Nintendo’s yearly Nintendo Direct takes place on June 11th, so it looks like the Pokemon Company is trying to get their news out ahead of a crowded E3 slate.