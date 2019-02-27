Pokemon Direct Live: Watch Here

A new Nintendo Direct is here, though this time specifically for Pokemon. Rumor has it that we’ll be getting at least one new game announcement, though there have been murmurs of a possible trio of reveals.

The latest set of reveals kicks off at 9 AM PT / 6 AM ET and you can watch it right here in the live video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

With the success that Pokemon: Let’s GO continues to have, fans of this iconic franchise have had a lot of fun catching some of their favorite pocket monsters but now it looks like the Big N is gearing up for a new kind of adventure. Whether it’s an all-new game as a whole or a highly desired port, we don’t know yet, but speculation is high as fans of the series continue to wonder what Nintendo has to reveal.

Though there are rumors that there could be several games being revealed, it is important to remember that the showcase is only 7 minutes long so tampering down those anticipation theories might be for the best. Keep expectations realistic, and this could be a very fun mini-event for all to enjoy.

What do you hope to see from Nintendo during the special Pokemon Direct? Any specific games you have your heart set on, or any particular desired ports? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy for even more gaming goodness.