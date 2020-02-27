Pokemon: Dynamax Mewtwo Rewards Revealed

Mewtwo has come to Pokemon Sword and Shield in the form of a Dynamax Raid, and players are finding out that the fabled Pokemon is pretty difficult to beat. You can’t catch Mewtwo, but if you can manage to take him down, you’ll get some pretty impressive rewards. Several players have already managed to beat the raid to see what the Pokemon has in store for them and have earned things like Ability Capsules, Dynamax Candies, and other high-value items. Despite being a tough raid to beat, the rewards seem like they’re worth returning for once you get a strategy down.

Players have been sharing their findings online after beating the raid to show what they’ve gotten. Many people are calling the raid “unbeatable,” but completing it might sound a bit more doable once you’ve seen some of the rewards that are available.

A full list of the rewards compiled by Serebii show that there are a few different possible drops players will get, but there are at least a few parts of the rewards that’ll consistently drop. Some of the guaranteed rewards include a Balm Mushroom, a Big Nugget, a Comet Shard, a PP Up, Rare Candy, Large XP Candy, XL XP Candy, Dynamax Candy, Medium XP Candy, and a Bottle Cap. Berries and other rewards like a Life Orb have also been reported by players. There’s a chance of getting more than just one of some of those rewards depending on how lucky you are, but you’ll at least get several worthwhile guaranteed drops for your trouble.

While players try to complete the challenging Mewtwo raid to get their rewards, they can also expect to see a bunch of announcements today now that Pokemon Day is officially in full swing. Part of those announcements have already begun with The Pokemon Company showing off a new Mythical Pokemon named Zarude. People who saw that Pokemon whenever it was first revealed seem to be in favor of it.