Pokemon Is Teasing "Exciting" Detective Pikachu News This Week

October 4th will mark the one year anniversary of Detective Pikachu Returns on Nintendo Switch, and it seems The Pokemon Company has plans to celebrate the occasion in some way. The official Japanese Poke Times X/Twitter account says that they "may have some exciting news" that day, leading to speculation as to what it could be. Some fans are wondering if it could be news about a sequel to the live action movie, while others have speculated that it could be DLC for the game. Of course, it could also be something much smaller, like another anime short, or some kind of merchandise.

Thankfully, October 4th is just a few short days away, so we won't have to wait long to find out! Detective Pikachu Returns offered a pretty definitive ending to the stories of Tim and Harry Goodman, but director Yasunori Yanagisawa has expressed an interest in continuing the series. In an interview with ComicBook last year, Yanagisawa said that "there is a desire to grow Detective Pikachu's story. We're hoping that there's some continuation." If this is DLC or the announcement of a new game, it will be interesting to see how the developers find ways to expand on the overall story.

That same question also seems to hang around the long in-development sequel to Pokemon: Detective Pikachu. The movie left little in the way of dangling plot threads, so fans have wondered how a sequel could even happen. Earlier this year, star Justice Smith told Screen Rant that he's "waiting for that call," but it remains to be seen whether it will actually happen.

While new video game content or a movie sequel would definitely qualify as "exciting," fans might want to temper their expectations. It's somewhat strange that this news was announced via the Poke Times X/Twitter account, with no mention on the "standard" Pokemon accounts, in either Japanese or English. If it was bigger news, we'd probably hear something there, or possibly on the Nintendo accounts. This might be an official account, but it's strange we aren't seeing it picked up elsewhere. For now, we'll just have to wait to see what Friday brings!

What are you expecting to see announced later this week? Are you a fan of the Detective Pikachu games or movie? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!