Pokemon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass Available Now

Shocking fans, it would appear that the Pokemon video games have abandoned enhanced versions in favor of downloadable content. Today it was announced that Pokemon Sword and Shield would receive an Expansion Pass, which includes new Pokemon, new forms, Pokemon from previous video games, new rivals, and more. There’s an awful lot of stuff coming via the Expansion Pass, and it’s available to pre-order now.

More specifically, the Expansion Pass includes two major chunks of content: The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra. These are set to release in June 2020 and Fall 2020, respectively. Each has its own area, Pokemon, trainers, and so on. It’s important to note that while the Pokemon Sword Expansion Pass and Pokemon Shield Expansion pass will have differences, like the rivals, The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra will both be available regardless of which version players have.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We hope you’re ready for adventures waiting for you in The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra, Trainers! Tell us what you’re most excited to explore 👇 pic.twitter.com/GmPR9enIV3 — Pokémon (@Pokemon) January 9, 2020

The Pokemon Sword Expansion Pass and Pokemon Shield Expansion Pass are available right now via Nintendo’s eShop for $29.99 each. Players that purchase them will also receive a special bonus in the form of a code for a Pikachu Uniform and an Eevee Uniform. But folks that don’t purchase the DLC will still be able to check out the new rivals and Galarian Slowpoke thanks to a free update today.

What do you think of what we’ve seen of the Pokemon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass DLC as of yet? Anything particular catch your eye? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Pokemon Sword and Shield are currently available for the Nintendo Switch. The Expansion Pass, which as mentioned above must be purchased separately for each video game, is now available to pre-order from Nintendo’s eShop for $29.99. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Pokemon right here.