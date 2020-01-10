Pokemon Fans Are Already Loving the New DLC

Today, The Pokemon Company surprised a lot of fans with the announcement of a pair of expansions for Pokemon Sword and Shield. In previous generations, Game Freak had released “third versions” of the games to add new content. This time around, however, Pokemon Sword and Shield will instead be supplemented by a pair of expansions called The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra. These expansions will not only add new story content to the games, but they’ll also add a bunch of new and pre-existing Pokemon, as well! Naturally, fans are pretty happy with the news, and they took to social media to talk about it.

What did you think of today’s Pokemon Direct? Are you excited for the upcoming expansions? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep reading to see what Pokemon fans thought about today’s presentation!

Wouldn’t have expected Knives Out in a Pokemon tweet, but I’ll definitely allow it.

KNIVES OUT is likely getting an immediate follow up from Rian. GUNS AKIMBO has gotten a February release date. LOCKE AND KEY has a trailer and is on its way. And Pokemon Sword and Shield are getting expansions.



2020, you magnificent bastard. — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) January 9, 2020

The amount of content is definitely exciting.

Honestly, it feels like there is more content/new Pokemon being added to the expansions of Pokemon Sword/Shield than any of the third versions of any other Pokemon game.



They are really going all out on this. — Stealth (@Stealth40k) January 9, 2020

People seem awfully excited about Mystery Dungeon, too!

Aww heck, PMD Rescue Team remake? Straight-up DLC expansions for SwSh instead of ‘third version’? Adding back more Pokemon (legendaries included) to the dex??



Here we go bois pic.twitter.com/DHpctifTxG — Glimglam (@GlimDoesThings) January 9, 2020

It seems like that Pikachu sums up a lot of people’s feelings on the matter!

I’m very happy with this #PokemonDirect one of my favorite spinoffs is finally getting some love again with Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX and the expansions for Sw/Sh…wonderful! All I can say is that very happy with all of this and can’t wait!! pic.twitter.com/mR4lRxLdM6 — Pikachu0Z (@pikachu0z) January 9, 2020

$60 for 200 hours of content seems pretty reasonable, really.

Seeing some people going on about Pokemon Sword/Shield being “an incomplete game”…I don’t know, I spent almost 200 hours on the base game alone. I’m looking forward to dumping another 200 hours into the game when the expansions come out. — JoeCoolRadioDemon (@JoeCoolMaverick) January 9, 2020

Most people seem pretty happy about third versions being out of the picture!

I’m really excited by all this new Pokémon news! I know everyone has a different opinion/expectation, but I’m more than pumped to get expansions like this in 2020 instead of a new yearly release. Definitely a better approach than “Ultra”.



Plus MYSTERY DUNGEON BAYBEEEEEE pic.twitter.com/5g5AO7CijZ — Joshua Wittenkeller (@TheJWittz) January 9, 2020

It’s a pretty happy ending to that whole saga, to be honest.

So I’m gonna talk about the DLC expansions later but I’d just like to point out they just added 200 more Pokémon to the game essentially for free.



Meaning they’ll likely be adding the rest of the Dex as free updates as well.



So it looks like the National Dex is back. — Kaito (#Sunandmoonnation) (@KizzityKaito) January 9, 2020

We are long past overdue for some Pokemon art books, actually.

Man I super hope pokemon comes out with a massive art book for sword and shield after these expansions. Seeing all the concept art and doodles of the gigantimax’s is so cool! Live for that sort of design stuff — Bod +1 to heeps (@bodbloat) January 9, 2020

The whole gang seems pretty pumped!

Oh my goodness. @Pokemon is just awesome. I can’t wait for the expansions!!! pic.twitter.com/iYojmazJZE — Quiet striped cat lives on (@Sleeklemur) January 9, 2020

Well… almost everybody. One day, Sinnoh fans. One day.