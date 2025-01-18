New Pokemon Gen 10 Nintendo Switch 2 Leak Is Great News for All Nintendo Fans

A new Pokemon Gen 10 Nintendo Switch 2 leak has both good news for those anticipating buying the Nintendo Switch 2 at release this year and those planning to stick with their Switch, Switch Lite, or Switch OLED for the foreseeable future. The long-awaited and official reveal of the Nintendo Switch 2 this week was, unfortunately for Pokemon fans, not accompanied with a new reveal of a new Pokemon game. The only game shown off though was a new Mario Kart, so this isn’t damning or particularly noteworthy. To this end, a new report claims that a new mainline Pokemon game, Pokemon Gen 10, is indeed in the works for the Nintendo Switch 2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Pokemon Gen 10 will release, the new leak does not say. What it does say is that there are two versions of Pokemon Gen 10 in development: a Nintendo Switch 2 version, but also a Nintendo Switch version. In other words, it will be a cross-gen release, however, with two different versions it sounds like the Nintendo Switch version will not hold back the Nintendo Switch 2 version, at least not entirely.

The leak claims that the Nintendo Switch version is in development under the codename “Gai” while the Nintendo Switch 2 version is codename “Super Gaia.” The codenames themselves suggest potentially a considerable difference between the two versions.

As for the source of this information, it is the hacker responsible for the massive 2024 Game Freak data breach. For those that don’t know: Game Freak is the developer behind Pokemon.

The hacker is obviously basing these claims on the data they collected from Game Freak last year, however, this information should still be taken with a grain of salt. If this intel is accurate though, it seemingly confirms the Pokemon Gen 10 release date is not very far away, otherwise it probably wouldn’t be planned as a cross-gen release.

At the moment of publishing, neither Game Freak nor The Pokemon Company nor Nintendo have commented on this new leak and the speculated it has created. We currently do not anticipate this changing for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will update the story with whatever is provided.

For more Pokemon coverage — including all of the latest Pokemon news, all of the latest Pokemon rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Pokemon deals — click here.