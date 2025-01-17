Pokemon Legends: Z-A Leak Reveals Unexpected Starters

A new Pokemon Legends: Z-A leak is making the rounds for revealing unexpected starters. The expectation — based on rumors and speculation — is that the starters of the new Nintendo Switch Pokemon game are going to be the same starters of Pokemon X and Y. This is believed because the setting of Pokemon Legends: Z-A is Lumiose City, a part of the Kalos region, which is the setting of Pokemon X and Y. However, a new leak suggests this is not going to be the case.

While this is reasonable speculation, and while it has been peddled by previous rumors, it would actually be a change from Pokemon Legends: Arceus, which featured three starters from three different generations: Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawott. And according to a new leak, while everyone is anticipating the Pokemon X and Y starters — Chespin, Fennekin, and Froakie — to be the starters of Pokemon Legends: Z-A, Game Freak is actually planning to continue the Pokemon Legends: Arceus approach of three different starters from three different generations.

The new leak comes from the Game Freak hacker responsible for the massive Game Freak data breach, which in turned leaked a metric ton of information and media on current Pokemon games, future Pokemon games, and Pokemon games of the past. Most of what was found by the hacker was released to the public, but they have withheld a great deal of data as well. To this end, they presumably know more about Pokemon Legends: Z-A than the average person.

Unfortunately, they do not say who the starters are, just that they won’t be the Pokemon X and Y starters. Despite this, just the news they won’t be the Pokemon X and Y starters is going to come as a surprise to many Pokemon fans who have been anticipating as much. That said, remember to take this information with a grain of salt. While it’s safe to assume the source in question has good information on the matter, there is no guarantee of this.

Pokemon Legends Z-A is expected to release sometime this year via the Nintendo Switch. According to a recent report, it will be playable on Nintendo Switch 2 via backward compatibility but is not actively in development for the console. Meanwhile, an Amazon listing also recently suggested the Pokemon game will specifically release on August 15, 2025. This has not been confirmed though.

