Pokemon Go Adventure Week Underwhelms With Unwieldy Field Research, Limited Spawns

Pokemon Go is launching its annual Adventure Week today, which comes with a few extra prizes thanks to an Ultra Unlock earned during Pokemon Go Fest. This event will add four new Pokemon along with a handful of bonuses. However, the event also illustrates the growing disconnect between the playerbase and developers, with many fans complaining about the limited opportunities to capture the new Pokemon Amaura and Tyrunt. What would otherwise be a fun week of adventure has turned into another frustrating experience for players, with many opting out of the event or waiting until Sunday to actually make a push for the new Pokemon.

Amaura and Tyrunt are being added to Pokemon Go as part of Adventure Week. Initially, the Pokemon are only available as "rare" hatches from 7 KM eggs or through Field Research tasks collected by spinning PokeStops. Not every Field Research task rewards players with Amaura and Tyrunt. Players will have to find and complete the "Spin 25 PokeStops or Gyms" or "Walk 5 KM." While players don't need to complete the Field Research before Adventure Week ends on June 12th, the event still seems geared specifically towards players who are very mobile and walk a significant amount per day. While the point of Adventure Week is to adventure, many players feel that Pokemon Go is demanding a disproportionate amount of effort to collect a duo of non-competitive Pokemon.

Luckily, players can catch Amaura and Tyrunt in the wild for a very brief window of time. Both Pokemon will appear on Sunday June 12th as part of an Ultra Unlock Research Day event, which runs from 11 AM to 3 PM. Tyrunt will appear in the wild from 11 AM to 12 PM and from 1 PM to 2 PM, while Amaura will appear from 12 PM to 1 PM and 2 PM to 3 PM. Because players can hypothetically find both Pokemon in the wild during the event (it's unclear how comparatively rare the duo of Pokemon will be even with increased spawns), many players have decided to skip over Adventure Week entirely and place their bets on Sunday to capture the new Pokemon.

Adventure Week also adds Shiny Archen and Tirtouga for the very first time, although both Pokemon are only appearing in 7 KM eggs or time-consuming Field Tasks.

Adventure Week runs in Pokemon Go through June 12th.