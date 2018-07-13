Pokemon Go Adds New Alolan Pokemon and New Shiny Pokemon

Pokemon Go has added two new families of Alolan Pokemon, along with two new Shiny Pokemon in conjunction with this weekend’s Global Challenge event.

Pokemon Go is hosting a Global Challenge event to coincide with Pokemon Go Fest this weekend, and is challenging players to complete over 15 million research tasks. The Global Challenge officially started earlier today in Asia, and Pokemon Go is celebrating by adding some new Pokemon to the game.

Players are reporting that Alolan Geodude and Alolan Diglett can now be found in the wild. These Alolan forms (which were first introduced in Pokemon Sun and Moon) not only look a little different from their standard “Kanto” forms, they also have different typing than their normal counterparts. Alolan Geodude is a Rock/Electric-Type Pokemon and Diglett is a Ground/Steel-Type Pokemon.

Alolan Geodude and Alolan Diglett both evolve into forms that keep their unique typing and looks. In essence, Pokemon Go has added five new Pokemon to the game by introducing these two Alolan forms into the game.

Currently, it appears that the Alolan Pokemon are only available in Asia, where the Global Challenge is taking place, but the Pokemon should be available soon in Europe and the Americas.

Pokemon Go also added two new Shiny Pokemon – Plusle and Minun. These two Electric-Type Pokemon are the unofficial mascots of Pokemon Go Fest and their Shiny forms will be popping up to celebrate the event. Shiny Plusle has red ears that are deeper in color than its non-Shiny counterpart, while Shiny Minun has green ears instead of a light blue.

Players will have two days to complete the Global Challenge, which calls for each of the game’s three regions (the Americas, Europe/Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region) to complete 5 million Global Research tasks each. Players will unlock different candy-related bonuses with each Global Challenge they complete, and players will unlock a special Zapdos Day mini-event if all the Global Challenges are unlocked.

ComicBook.com will be attending Pokemon Go Fest this weekend, so stay tuned for more news about the event and the big additions that are coming to the game!