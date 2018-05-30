Alolan Exeggutor Is the Best Thing to Ever Happen to ‘Pokemon Go’

Pokemon Go has added Exeggutor’s Alolan form to the game, and it’s quite possibly the most hilarious thing ever.

Yesterday, Pokemon Go announced it was adding the Alolan Exeggutor to the game to celebrate The Pokemon Company’s announcement of Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee, a pair of new Nintendo Switch games that will have integration and connectivity with Pokemon Go.

Alola, Trainers! 🌴 As excitement builds for Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!—coming in November to Nintendo Switch—Alolan Exeggutor has arrived! https://t.co/yUXC4VyvUy pic.twitter.com/F8C0yveJDB — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 30, 2018

While Exeggutor has been part of the Pokemon franchise for 20 years and has been in Pokemon Go since the game’s launch, the Alolan Exeggutor is a relatively new addition. While normal Exeggutor are stout and stumpy, the Alolan Exeggutor have 35 foot long palm tree-like necks, the result of living in the tropical Alola region.

Because Exeggutor is so huge, it immediately broke Pokemon Go in the best way. The Alolan Exeggutor won’t fit inside the catch screen, which means you’ll only see its three main heads when it’s lashing out at you. Exeggutor has a similar problem in gyms and it even towers over most Raid Bosses. It’s nearly impossible not to laugh whenever you see an Alolan Exeggutor with its dopey faces and its humongous neck suddenly pop up in a gym or on the overworld map.

For an extra laugh, check out a gym held by both an Alolan Exeggutor and the similarly large Wailord below:

As part of the “Alolan” celebration, Alolan Exeggutor is spawning in mass quantities for a limited number of time. In addition to being hilariously large, they’re also a strong Grass/Dragon-Type Pokemon and should make a solid addition to any team. As of right now, players don’t know how to evolve an Exeggcute into an Alolan Exeggutor, so catching it in the wild seems to be the only way of obtaining one.

More Alolan Pokemon will be added to the game later this summer. Other well-known Pokemon like Raichu, Rattata, and Muk also have Alolan forms, so this is a good way to add some more recent Pokemon to the game while delaying the need to add “Gen 4” Pokemon for a few months.

As of right now, we don’t know how long the Alolan Exeggutor will be widely available. This is a solid Pokemon to grab for your Pokemon Go team and it might come in handy in a few months when Pokemon: Let’s Go comes out for the Nintendo Switch.