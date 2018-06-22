Pokemon Go Adds Eight Alolan Pokemon; Here’s How to Get Them

Pokemon Go has added eight new Alolan forms of Pokemon currently available in the game, but there’s a trick that players need to pay attention to in order to get them.

Yesterday evening, Pokemon Go enabled their new friendship feature for players that are Level 30 and higher. The new friendship feature allows players to befriend other players by entering a 12 digit code. Players can then “level up” their friendship with other players by battling with them in gyms or raids, trading Pokemon with them, or by exchanging gifts.

Players can obtain special gifts from gyms and PokeStops and then send them to their friends via their friend list. The gift package contains a postcard from the location the gift was obtained at, plus helpful items like Ultra Balls or Max Potions. There’s also a chance that the gift can contain a 7 KM egg, which contains one of four new Alolan Pokemon forms added to the game yesterday.

The new Pokemon that can hatch from these 7 KM eggs are Alolan Meowth, Alolan Grimer, Alolan Sandshrew, and Alolan Vulpix. Players can instantly use candies to evolve those four Pokemon into the Alolan forms of Persian, Muk, Sandslash, and Ninetales.

There is one important thing that players should remember if they’re looking to add these new Pokemon to their collections: Players will only receive a 7 KM egg if they have an open space in their egg menu. That means that players need to have eight eggs or less if they want a shot of grabbing an Alolan egg.

On one hand, this restriction isn’t exactly a surprise, as it wouldn’t make sense for Pokemon Go to suddenly increase the number of eggs a player can hold. However, this could make collecting the new Pokemon a little more frustrating for players who have a glut of 5 KM and 10 KM eggs and little time to walk them. We should also point out that selling extra egg incubators is a way for Pokemon Go to profit off of these new Pokemon additions.

Luckily, gifts collected from PokeStops DO NOT count towards items in a player’s inventory, so they can stock up on as many gifts as they want to send to friends. It appears there is a 20 gift limit to how many gifts a player can open up in a single day.

We’ll have more coverage of Pokemon Go’s new features as the weekend continues. Stay tuned, trainers!