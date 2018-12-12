Gaming

‘Pokemon Go’s’ AR Inspires Some Incredible Photography

Augmented Reality is nothing new, but it is becoming far more common in recent years. One reason […]

By

Augmented Reality is nothing new, but it is becoming far more common in recent years. One reason behind its blooming popularity is the charmingly fun Pokemon Go mobile title from Niantic. It turns out that AR is not just for a more realistic experience, but for a more beautiful one as well.

Players have been sharing their impressive in-game shots with the world over on Twitter and it’s pretty awesome to see what kind of incredible snap shots these trainers are making while on the hunt. From beach-side shots, to in the air with a thrilling backdrop, Pokemon Go players have definitely gotten in touch with their creative side:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The ongoing photography promotion is Niantic’s way of revealing another year of the mobile title. It’s been a big year for the company with even more pocket monsters added, trainer battles, and more!

What are your thoughts on Pokemon Go? What do you hope to see the devs add next? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

Tagged:

Related Posts