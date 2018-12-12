‘Pokemon Go’s’ AR Inspires Some Incredible Photography

Augmented Reality is nothing new, but it is becoming far more common in recent years. One reason behind its blooming popularity is the charmingly fun Pokemon Go mobile title from Niantic. It turns out that AR is not just for a more realistic experience, but for a more beautiful one as well.

Players have been sharing their impressive in-game shots with the world over on Twitter and it’s pretty awesome to see what kind of incredible snap shots these trainers are making while on the hunt. From beach-side shots, to in the air with a thrilling backdrop, Pokemon Go players have definitely gotten in touch with their creative side:

Took this awesome picture during my vacation in Hawaii 🌊! I also got my first Corsola there! pic.twitter.com/oo38WGfFtz — JakeBlack2003 (@JakeBlack2003_) December 11, 2018

These are so fun to take! Timing is literally everything to make Pokémon look like they are really interacting with their environment!😍#pokemongo pic.twitter.com/6ud2zDwIQh — Sparkie Joy (@SparkieJoy) December 11, 2018

Pokémon Go Eevee in love with Let’s Go Eevee pic.twitter.com/k1sX9tOJ1A — Risaharada97 (@risaharada97) December 11, 2018

A couple of my favorite #PokemonGO memories are catching these two Mythicals, and using AR mode to recreate what I remember as a kid!#PokemonGOAR pic.twitter.com/Qi2CTFNxWa — Bobby ❖ PKMN Snaps (@pkmnsnaps) December 10, 2018

Aerodactyl on Pico di Teide 3500m above sea 🌋 🌊 🦅 pic.twitter.com/2chRV7aUTS — Nico (@N1C0_MUC) December 11, 2018

Spotlight the one that people unjustly fear… #absol pic.twitter.com/H2ZCm8YjbV — Andres Bordoni (@BordoniAndres) December 12, 2018

These are probably my favourite AR pics of the year. AR+ completely changed my relationship with AR photos. I always liked the feature, but now it’s probably my favourite thing about the whole game. 📸 #PokemonGOARplus pic.twitter.com/qqj5hTlH2U — 🦊 KitsuneKurisu (@KitsuneKurisu) December 11, 2018

The ongoing photography promotion is Niantic’s way of revealing another year of the mobile title. It’s been a big year for the company with even more pocket monsters added, trainer battles, and more!

What are your thoughts on Pokemon Go? What do you hope to see the devs add next?