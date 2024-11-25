Pokemon Go Reveals Black Friday Deal on PokeCoins

Generally speaking, Pokemon Go can be enjoyed without spending too much money, but it’s always nice to have some PokeCoins in your pocket. Players can earn a little extra right now thanks to a Black Friday sale that’s happening in the game’s official web store. Generally, Pokemon Go players that purchase PokeCoins get a bonus when they do so from the web store, as opposed to the in-game shop. For Black Friday, those bonuses are getting doubled for any purchase over $19.99, and buyers can get up to 2,000 extra PokeCoins if they spend $99.99. The full breakdown of bonuses can be found below:

$19.99- 2,900 PokeCoin Bundle (2,500 plus 400 bonus coins)

$39.99- 6,000 PokeCoin Bundle (5,200 plus 800 bonus coins)

$99.99- 16,500 PokeCoin Bundle (14,500 plus 2,000 bonus coins)

The Black Friday sale is live right now, and will last through November 29th at 8 p.m. PT. It should be noted that each of these three deals can only be purchased once. For example, if the $19.99 bundle is purchased, it will no longer be available, and only an option with the 200 bonus coins will be there. That’s still a nice extra for Pokemon Go fans, but it’s not as significant as the Black Friday bonus. Still, for players hoping to stock up on PokeCoins this holiday season, this should be a pretty nice opportunity to do just that. All of these Black Friday bonuses can be found at the Pokemon Go web store right here.

Avatar items can be purchased with pokecoins in pokemon go

For those unfamiliar with monetization in Pokemon Go, PokeCoins are the game’s primary currency. The coins can be exchanged in-game for things like avatar items, Poke Balls, Remote Raid passes, and Incubators. They can also be put towards increasing storage space for Pokemon and items, which is an absolute necessity for most players. While PokeCoins cover most in-game purchases, there are a few things that are generally excluded. Notably, tickets for events like Pokemon Go Fest or last weekend’s Pokemon Go Wild Area: Global must be purchased with actual money.

The Pokemon Go web store started as a way for the game’s developer to avoid the fees that are charged by Apple and Google on in-app purchases. The bonus coins that are given to players are an incentive to purchase directly from Niantic, as opposed to doing so through the app. The web store has been around for a while now, but Niantic introduced another way for Pokemon Go players to get PokeCoins this holiday season. Physical Pokemon Go gift cards were recently introduced at Walmart. The cards are a nice gift idea for Pokemon Go players, and also provide a way for Niantic to avoid those pesky fees.

