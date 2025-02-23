Pokemon Go’s New Adventure Effects Will Make Catching Pokemon Much Easier

Pokemon Go Tour: Unova – Global will take place next weekend, and when it does, players can expect to see the in-game debuts of Black Kyurem and White Kyurem. Like the Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings versions of Necrozma last year, these Pokemon Fusions will also have moves with their own Adventure Effects. The exact Adventure Effects vary based on each Fusion, but they have one thing in common: they both make it much easier to catch Pokemon for a limited time. However, both will have a cost attached, and certain requirements to use them.

Adventure Effects are a relatively newer addition to Pokemon Go, debuting during Pokemon Go Tour: Sinnoh last year, alongside the Origin Formes for Dialga and Palkia. Adventure Effects are basically Pokemon moves that can be used outside of battle. If players fuse Zekrom with a Kyurem that knows the move Glaciate, they’ll get a Black Kyurem that knows Freeze Shock. If the player uses 5 Kyurem Candy and 5,000 Stardust, they can activate Freeze Shock, which makes it so that wild Pokemon cannot move. This makes them a lot easier to catch, even if you’re using an accessory device like a Pokemon Go Plus+.

white kyurem (left) and black kyurem (right) will soon arrive in pokemon go

White Kyurem has a similar Adventure Effect known as Ice Burn. When fusing Reshiram with a Kyurem that knows Glaciate, that move is replaced by Ice Burn. Similar to Freeze Shock, the Adventure Effect requires that players use 5 Kyurem Candy and 5,000 Stardust. For the 10 minutes that follow, the target ring in Pokemon encounters will move much slower, making it significantly easier to pull off an Excellent throw. For both Adventure Effects, players can extend the length of time that it lasts, provided they have the cost requirements. Unfortunately, just one Adventure Effect can be used at a time, so players cannot combine Freeze Shock and Ice Burn.

When players separate Kyurem from Zekrom or Reshiram, the Pokemon will go back to knowing Glaciate. Players can teach Kyurem Glaciate by using a TM, but they’ll have to do so before fusing; TMs cannot be used to teach Freeze Shock or Ice Burn to Black Kyurem or White Kyurem. Fortunately, all Kyurem that players encounter in Five-Star Raids after defeating Black Kyurem and White Kyurem will know the move.

All in all, these new Adventure Effects seem pretty promising! Niantic has done a pretty good job keeping Adventure Effects rare in the game, but also helpful when used. That makes them a pretty big deal when new ones get added, and it will be interesting to see if they make another return for Pokemon Go Fest when it takes place in June.

Are you excited for Pokemon Go Tour: Unova – Global next weekend? What do you think of these two new Adventure Effects? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!