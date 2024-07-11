Pokemon Go Details New Adventure Effects

When Pokemon Go Tour: Sinnoh took place back in February, Niantic added the Origin Formes for Dialga and Palkia. The two Pokemon were the first in the game to get their own Adventure Effects, which are basically moves that can be used outside of battle. Since then, we haven’t seen any additional Adventure Effects added to the game, but that will change during Pokemon Go Fest 2024. During the event, Necrozma will be making its Pokemon Go debut, and will be able to fuse with Solgaleo or Lunala to form Dusk Mane Necrozma or Dawn Wings Necrozma. Each one will have their own unique Adventure Effect.

Niantic has clearly refined Adventure Effects since the last ones that were added, making them a bit easier to afford, and easier to come by. Sunsteel Strike and Moongeist Beam cost three Necrozma Candy and 3,000 Stardust each time that they’re used; players can also add time to the Adventure Effect timer by spending more. Unlike the previous Adventure Effects, the two versions of Necrozma will automatically know each of these moves after using Fusion; players won’t have to simply hope that they find a Necrozma that knows either of these moves, as they had to do with the Origin Formes of Dialga and Palkia.

Sunsteel Strike

The first of the new Adventure Effects in Pokemon Go is Sunsteel Strike. Sunsteel Strike is an Adventure Effect unique to Dusk Mane Necrozma. The move basically does two things: it acts as Incense, and it makes the game act like it’s daytime, even if it’s dark outside. For 10 minutes, the player will see Pokemon that normally appear during the daytime attracted to their location, including Alolan Exeggutor, Solrock, and Fomantis. Pokemon that only evolve during the day can also be evolved when this Adventure Effect is in use.

Moongeist Beam

Like Sunsteel Strike, Moongeist Beam allows players to change the time of day for 10 minutes, but in this case, allowing the player to make it nighttime. The move also works like Incense, attracting Pokemon that would normally appear at night, such as Munna, Lunatone, and Hoothoot. Pokemon that only evolve during the night can also be evolved when this Adventure Effect is in use.

Using either Sunsteel Strike or Moongeist Beam will give players a chance of encountering a Rockruff with the ability to evolve into Dusk Form Lycanroc. That Pokemon can be a bit of a pain to come by, so this could be a big help! Players should not that Adventure Effects can only be used one at a time, and cannot be combined with the effects of items like Incense or the Mystery Box.

