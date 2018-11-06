Pokemon Go Adds New “Gen 4” Pokemon and Announces Brand New Event

Pokemon Go has added a new Pokemon along with a brand new event.

Minutes ago, Pokemon Go announced its first ever “Stardust Blast” event, a new event that gives trainers double the amount of Stardust for catching or hatching Pokemon. Stardust is a resource found in Pokemon Go used to power up Pokemon and enable trading between players. The more a player powers up their Pokemon, the more Stardust they have to consume.



Just before the event was announced, players also discovered that the Water-type Pokemon Buizel was also added to the game. Buizel looks a bit like an otter, only with fins on its arms and a small flotation device around its neck. The Pokemon can also evolve into the Water-type Pokemon Floatzel. Buizel does not appear to be a regional-exclusive Pokemon, so players should be able to find it in spots where Water-type Pokemon usually appear.

In addition, Pokemon Go also announced that Budew, a Grass/Poison-type Pokemon can also now be found in Eggs. We don’t know if the Pokemon appears in 2 KM, 5 KM, or 10 KM eggs at this time.

Assumably, the new Pokemon was added as part of the new Stardust Blast event, but Pokemon Go hasn’t given any official confirmation. It also appears that Pokemon Go plans to make Stardust Blast a recurring event, which should encourage players to stay out even after they catch a Shiny Cyndaquil or two. Plus, players can get a 6x Stardust bonus if they use a Star Piece during the Community Day event.

The Stardust Blast event will last through November 13th, which means that players will actually get quadruple Stardust during this weekend’s Community Day event. That should definitely encourage players to get out and catch as many Cyndaquil as they can during the three hour event.

We’ll see if Pokemon Go has any other surprises in store for players this weekend. Dataminers also found a new item that could be used to evolve existing Pokemon into their “Gen 4” evolved forms.