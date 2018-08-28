‘Pokemon Go:’ Complete Celebi Special Research Tasks Revealed

After several days of research, Pokemon Go players have finally discovered the complete list of research tasks needed to encounter and capture the mythical Pokemon Celebi.

Pokemon Go added the new Celebi Special Research quest last week, giving players a chance to capture their second Mythical Pokemon in the game. Celebi first appeared at Pokemon Go Fest earlier this summer, but this is the first time that the Mythical Pokemon has been available to all players at the same time.

Like the Mew Special Research earlier this summer, the Celebi quest had some tricky research tasks that took some time for even the most dedicated Pokemon Go players to complete. As such, it took players until this weekend to start completing the Celebi quest and adding the Mythical Pokemon to their Pokedex.

Assuming you’re not one of the lucky few players to have Celebi already, you might be interested in the list below, which details everything you’ll need to do to encounter and capture Celebi:

Stage One of Eight:

Power up Pokemon 5 times (1000 XP)

Battle in a raid (1000 XP)

Battle in a Gym 2 times (1000 XP)

Rewards: 10 Poke Balls, Fast TM, Super Incubator

Stage Two of Eight:

Make 3 new friends (1500 XP)

Evolve an evolved Grass-Type Pokemon (1500 XP)

Catch a Pokemon 3 days in a row (1500 XP)

Rewards: 1500 Stardust, Sun Stone, Premium Raid Pass

Stage Three of Eight:

Reach level 25 (2000 XP)

Use a Sun Stone to evolve Gloom or Sunkern (2000 XP)

Hatch 9 eggs (2000 XP)

Rewards: Eevee encounter, King’s Rock, Premium Raid Pass

Stage Four of Eight:

Walk 10 KM with Eevee as your buddy to earn Candy (2500 XP)

Evolve Eevee into Espeon during the day (2500XP)

Send 20 Gifts to friends (2500 XP)

Rewards: Eevee encounter, 2500 Stardust, Metal Coat

Stage Five of Eight:

Walk 10 km with Eevee as your buddy to earn Candy (3000 XP)

Evolve Eevee into Umbreon at night (3000XP)

Trade a Pokemon (3000 XP)

Rewards: Star Piece, 15 Pinap Berries, Upgrade

Stage Six of Eight:

Visit PokeStops 7 days in a row (3500 XP)

Use 25 Pinap Berries while catching Pokemon (3500 XP)

Use items to evolve Pokemon 2 times (3500 XP)

Rewards: 3500 Stardust, Dragon Scale, 5 Silver Pinap Berries

Stage Seven of Eight:

Catch 40 Grass- or Psychic-type Pokemon (4000 XP)

Earn a Gold Johto medal (4000 XP)

Make an excellent curveball throw (4000 XP)

Rewards: Celebi encounter, 1 TM, 10 Silver Pinap Berries

Stage Eight of Eight:

Catch Celebi at end of stage 7 (3×4500XP)

Rewards: 20 Celebi candy, Super incubator, 5500 stardust