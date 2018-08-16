Pokemon Go to Launch New Mythical Pokemon Research Quest

Pokemon Go players around the world will finally have a chance to capture the Mythical Pokemon Celebi beginning later this month.

Pokemon Go announced that a Special Research Quest centered on Celebi will be added to the game on August 20th. As with the currently available Special Research quest related to Mew, players will be challenged to complete certain tasks ranging from collecting certain type of Pokemon and hitting certain types of throws. Players will also gain XP, receive items, and encounter certain Pokemon as rewards for completing Special Research tasks during the larger quest.



Videos by ComicBook.com

Players can start the Special Research as long as they’ve completed the third set of tasks related to the Special Research related to Mew. Both the Mew Special Research and Celebi Special Research can be completed at the same time.

Celebi was originally released as a Special Research quest for players who attended Pokemon Go Fest earlier this summer. Players who already have Celebi can complete the new Special Research and collect more candy to power up their Celebi.

Because of the new Special Research tasks, Pokemon Go players will also see increased spawns of Pokemon originally seen in Pokemon Gold and Silver, and can collect normal Research Tasks related to Pokemon found in the Johto region. Players can also pick up a new Celebi-themed shirt for their avatar for free and unlock new trainer outfits that match those seen by the player characters in Pokemon HeartGold and SoulSilver.

Celebi’s arrival in Pokemon Go this month not only means a new Mythical Pokemon to catch, it also signals that Pokemon Go could be gearing up to release “Gen 4” Pokemon soon. Pokemon Go has promised a special “bonus” award if players complete a series of Global Challenges this summer, and players speculated that it was either the worldwide release of Celebi or the addition of new Pokemon. Since Celebi has already been released, the signs seem to be pointing towards more Pokemon coming to the game soon.

The new Special Research Quest will be added to the game on August 20th. We’ll have more details on what the quest entails as it becomes available. Be sure to let us know whether you’re excited to grab this new Mythical Pokemon by leaving a comment below or hitting me up on Twitter at @CHofferCbus!