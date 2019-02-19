‘Pokemon Go’ Announces New Mini-Event to Catch Clamperl

Pokmon Go has announced a new mini-event centered around the missing Pokemon Clamperl.

There are a handful of Pokemon from past generations still missing from Pokemon Go. Smeargle, a Normal-Type Pokemon that has been recently teased by the game’s developers, is one such Pokemon, but another Pokemon is the Water-type Pokemon Clamperl.

Clamperl is a Water-type Pokemon that, in the main games, can evolve into either Huntail or Gorebyss depending on which evolutionary item they’re holding as they level up.

Earlier today, Pokemon Go announced a Limited Research mini-event, in which players can obtain special Field Research tasks for a three hour appearance. Those special Field Research tasks can be completed to earn an encounter with Clamperl. More Water-type Pokemon will also appear in the wild and players will get a 2x Stardust bonus for every Water-type Pokemon they catch during the event.

Put your research skills to work this weekend, Trainers! Clamperl will be featured in a three-hour Limited Research event, where Field Research tasks result in encounters with the tough-shelled Pokémon! //t.co/AGsaLupuiE pic.twitter.com/hDGT0pZsmk — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) February 19, 2019

Unlike in the main series games, Clamperl will have a random evolution, so players won’t have any control over whether it evolves into Clamperl or Gorebyss.

While Clamperl will first appear as part of the event, Niantic officials did indicate that the Pokemon will appear in the wild after the event finishes. That way, players will still have a chance to catch Clamperl after the event ends. Of course, your best chance at catching this new Pokemon is to participate in the event before it ends this weekend.

The Clamperl Field Research event will take place at the following times:

Europe, Africa: 10 AM – 1 PM UTC, February 23rd

North and South America: 2 PM – 5 PM EST, February 23rd

Asia-Pacific Region: 12 PM – 3 PM JST, February 24th