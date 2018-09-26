‘Pokemon Go’ Officially Announces Beldum Community Day for October

Pokemon Go has officially announced the Steel-type Pokemon Beldum as the subject of October’s Community Day event.

Earlier this month, we reported that Beldum was likely the subject of the game’s next mini-event after a fan found image assets showing Beldum on Pokemon Go‘s website. Today, Pokemon Go officially confirmed the leak, as well as announcing that next month’s Community Day would take place on October 21st.

Each month, Pokemon Go throws a Community Day mini-event, in which a certain Pokemon appears with much greater frequency for a three hour window. The Pokemon (or its evolved form) usually knows a special move that can’t be learned outside of the event, and there are usually a few other bonuses and perks too. For example, any eggs incubated during October’s Communty Day will require only one fourth of the distance that they usually take to hatch.

Another major perk is that Pokemon Go makes the featured Pokemon’s Shiny variation much easier to find in the wild. Shiny Pokemon are typically extremely rare, and Community Day is the best chance to find a Shiny Pokemon in the wild. It helps that Metagross (the fully evolved form of Beldum) looks incredibly awesome as a Shiny Pokemon, with a bright white body and gold highlights.

Metagross is one of the more powerful Steel-Type Pokemon in the game, so expect this month’s Community Day to be a major event. The event also takes place towards the end of the ongoing Ultra Bonus event, in which Mewtwo appears as a Raid Boss, so Community Day might be a good time to battle and finally capture the powerful Legendary Pokemon before it disappears.

Community Day will occur during a three hour window during the following times:

Asia, Australia: 12pm to 3pm JST

Europe, Middle East, Africa, India: 10am to 1pm GMT

North America, South America, and Greenland: 2pm to 5pm EST