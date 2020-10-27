Pokemon Go Announces Two Community Day Pokemon for November

✖

Niantic has revealed that Pokemon Go will feature two Community Day events next month: one for Electabuzz, and another for Magmar! Like previous Community Day events, the two Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild, and players will have a greater chance at obtaining their Shiny variations, as well. Players that evolve Electabuzz during the event will receive an Electivire that knows Flamethrower, while players that evolve a Magmar during the event will receive a Magmortar that knows Thunderbolt. Players will be able to participate in Timed and Field Research events and there will be special Community Day boxes available for both Pokemon in the Shop.

Pokemon Go players that don't mind parting with some cash will also be able to participate in Special Research stories for both Community Days. For $1 each, players can participate in "Electric for Electabuzz" or "No Match for Magmar." 2km eggs will also give players a better chance at obtaining an Elekid or Magby during each respective Community Day.

Electabuzz and Magmar certainly seem to be interesting choices for Community Day events! Typically, Pokemon Go only holds one Community Day event per month, but Electabuzz and Magmar have an association going back to the days of Pokemon Red and Green: the two traditionally appear in opposite versions of that generation's Pokemon game. This is not the case in Pokemon Sword and Shield's The Crown Tundra DLC, however, as Electabuzz and Magmar have returned in both versions of the game. Whether or not the timing of Niantic's decision to feature Electabuzz and Magmar in Community Day events during the same month has anything to do with their return in The Crown Tundra remains to be seen, but it's certainly a bit curious!

The Electabuzz Community Day will take place on Sunday, November 15th, while Magmar's Community Day will be held on Saturday, November 21st. Both events will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time.

