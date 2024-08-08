Pokemon Go Community Day Schedule Revealed for Next Season

The end of the current Pokemon Go season is swiftly approaching, and we don’t exactly know yet what will follow Shared Skies. However, Niantic has now released a schedule laying out all of the Community Day events for the next season, which will begin on September 3rd. There are just three dates in this season’s schedule, with events taking place in September, October, and November. Unfortunately, that means that there won’t be another Community Day Classic for a while following this month’s Beldum event. Players can expect to see Community Day events on the following dates:

Saturday, September 14, 2024

Saturday, October 5, 2024

Sunday, November 10, 2024

In addition to these three Community Day events, Niantic has also revealed four additional days that players might want to keep in mind for next season. Like the Community Day list, specific details are still pending, but we know that there will be two Raid Days and two Research Days on the following dates:

Sunday, September 8, 2024 (Raid Day)

Sunday, September 22, 2024 (Research Day)

Saturday, October 12, 2024 (Raid Day)

Saturday, October 19, 2024 (Research Day)

It’s likely we won’t learn full details about the next season of Pokemon Go for at least a few more weeks. However, there’s reason to believe the next season will be centered around content from Pokemon Sword and Shield. Out of all the Pokemon regions, Galar has been the one most neglected in Pokemon Go, with a relatively small number of Pokemon added over the last few years. However, that could soon change. Last month, Pokemon Go‘s eighth anniversary artwork teased the addition of Galar favorites like Scorbunny, Sobble, Grookey, and Morpeko, as well as the Dynamax/Gigantamax feature from that generation.

Historically speaking, Pokemon Go‘s anniversary art does not always indicate something that is immediately in the works, but there’s additional reason to suspect more content based on Galar is coming soon. Following a recent update, the official symbols for Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokemon can now be found in the game. Given all that, a Galar themed season seems like a strong possibility next month!

Are you excited for the next season of Pokemon Go? Do you think we're getting a Galar theme?