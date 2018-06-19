Pokemon Go Datamine Teases Next Community Day Pokemon

A datamine of Pokemon Go‘s latest update strongly hints at Squirtle being the featured Pokemon in July’s Community Day mini-event.

Community Day is a new monthly mini-event started earlier this year by Pokemon Go. Each month, a specific Pokemon will appear in mass quantities during a three hour period, with players getting bonuses for catching Pokemon. The featured Pokemon will also learn an exclusive move that’s not available outside of the Community Day window.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Players have noticed a pattern in which Pokemon are picked to be featured in Community Day. The featured Pokemon typically alternates between a Starter Pokemon and a Pokemon that can typically only be obtained from a 10 KM egg. Last month’s featured Pokemon was Larvitar, so players assumed that July’s Community Day Pokemon would be focused around Squirtle, the only Kanto Starter Pokemon not to have its own Community Day event.

Earlier today, Pokemon Go started its rollout of a new update. Although most of the hyper surrounding the update concerned the game’s new trading feature, dataminers also noted that developers had added the Hydro Cannon move to the game’s code. Hydro Cannon can only be learned by fully evolved Starter Pokemon in the main series games and is a pretty strong hint that Squirtle will in fact be the next Pokemon to be featured in July’s Community Day event.

Pokemon Go previously added Hydro Cannon’s Fire-Type and Grass-Type counterparts Burn Blast and Frenzy Plant shortly before the Community Day events for Charmander and Bulbasaur. This likely means that players will need to evolve a Blastoise during Community Day in order for it to learn the powerful Water-Type move.

It is a little curious that Pokemon Go decided to add Hydro Cannon with this update. While it could be that they decided just to add the new move with all the other changes being made to the game, it could hint that July’s Community Day will fall a little earlier in the month. With Pokemon Go Fest taking place on July 14th and 15th (and bonuses for that event taking place later in the week), Pokemon Go might be aiming for a Community Day event on the first weekend of July to keep fans playing between major events.