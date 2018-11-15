Pokemon Go’s CP Changes Accidentally Injured a Ton of Pokemon

Pokemon Go‘s promised CP changes are here, but players are discovering that their Pokemon were all seemingly hurt in the process.

Last week, Pokemon Go announced that they were rebalancing various Pokemon stats before they released a brand new batch of Pokemon in the wild. The changes would not only make Pokemon with higher defensive stats a little more valuable in the game, but it would also make some wholesale changes to Stamina, which meant big changes to some Pokemon’s HP.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Earlier today, a new Pokemon Go update went live on the Apple App Store, and Pokemon Go flipped the switch for its CP changes. However, players discovered that most if not all of their Pokemon now appeared as “injured” as the game increased their max HP without increasing the amount of HP they currently had. So, if your Pokemon had 80 HP before the switch occurred, the game now shows that Pokemon as having 80 out of 100 HP (or whatever the new stat is.)

Needless to say, this was a pretty silly glitch, and it forced Pokemon Go to rollback the CP changes temporarily. After all, the game couldn’t ask players to heal the 1,000-1,500 Pokemon in their collections. That would require way more potions than any player has stockpiled in their bags.

The changes also seemed to impact spawn rates and also gave some Pokemon some pretty hefty nerfs. Longtime stalwart defenders like Blissey and Snorlax’s CPs were negatively impacted, presumably because their Stamina stats were rebalanced to make them a bit less hefty.

While the CP change has temporarily been halted, players can expect some big changes to Pokemon Go in the very near future. Stay tuned for more information about the new Pokemon Go update soon!