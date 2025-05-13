Pokemon Go Crown Clash Take Over Event – Dates, Giovanni Team, Bonuses & Shadow Raids

A new Pokemon Go event that will spotlight Team Go Rocket has been announced, and this time Giovanni has the Legendary Dialga on his side. Players will have the chance to battle Team Leaders, rescue Shadow Pokemon, and join in on Shadow Raids while this Taken Over event is live.

This event partners with the Crown Clash happening from May 10, 2025, through May 18, 2025. During this event, powerful Dark/Steel-type Kingambit will debut, offering a new option for competitive teams. Halfway through the event, the Taken Over challenges will start, giving players two different options for gameplay in Pokemon Go.

Below is everything Trainers need to know about the Crown Clash: Taken Over event in Pokemon Go.

The Crown Clash: Taken Over event in Pokemon Go will take place from May 14 at 12 AM to May 18 at 11:59 PM local time. During this time, boosts, Raids, and other event-specific benefits will be active. This is a great time to use any saved Rocket Radars.

All Event Bonuses for Crown Clash: Taken Over

According to the blog post shared on the Pokemon Go website, below are all of the bonuses that will be active during the event.

Team Go Rocket Grunts and Leaders will appear more frequently at PokeStops and via balloons

A Charged TM can be used to remove Frustration from Shadow Pokemon

One – Three-star Shadow Raid catches will offer a different range of Attack, Defense, and HP stats

What Legendary Pokemon Will Giovanni Have During Crown Clash: Taken Over?

Giovanni will have a Shadow Dialga during the Crown Clash: Taken Over event. The encounter will be tethered to a Special Research that will be active during the event. Those who complete the Special Research will receive a Super Rocket Radar to encounter Giovanni.

Those who still have Super Rocket Radars from previous events will be able to encounter Giovanni right away. However, it is still worth doing the Special Research to get the rewards for future events. The Special Research will be available to claim until June 3, 2025.

All Shadow Pokemon Encounters For Crown Clash: Taken Over

Team Go Rocket leaders Sierra, Arlo, and Cliff will all be using a team that includes specific Shadow Pokemon during the Crown Clash: Taken Over event. Players who defeat the leaders will have the chance to catch and rescue these Pokemon from the clutches of the antagonist team. The selection includes:

Shadow Slakoth

Shadow Tyrunt

Shadow Inkay

Shadow Amaura

This Taken Over event is particularly exciting for its inclusion of Tyrunt and Amaura, which will have Shadow-boosted stats when caught in this form. Inkay, Tyrunt, Slakoth, and Amaura will only be available through these encounters, and not in Shadow Raids.

All Shadow Raids For Crown Clash: Taken Over

During this Pokemon Go event, players will have two sets of Shadow Raids to tackle, One Star and Three Star, with different options for each set. These include:

One-Star Shadow Raids

Shadow Magnemite (Shiny Possible)

(Shiny Possible) Shadow Cyndaquil

Shadow Murkrow (Shiny Possible)

(Shiny Possible) Shadow Spoink

Three-Star Shadow Raids

Shadow Lapras (Shiny Possible)

(Shiny Possible) Shadow Piloswine

Shadow Gurdurr

Competitive players will want to jump in on Shadow Cyndaquil and Shadow Gurdurr for a chance at evolving two very powerful, competitive-compatible options.

All Egg Pokemon for Crown Clash: Taken Over

During the Pokemon Go Crown Clash: Taken Over event, players will have the chance to hatch two very popular Pokemon from 10 km eggs. This includes Larvitar and Pawniard.

Those wanting to get a Kingambit will want to invest in a few incubators and hatch some eggs while out fighting grunts during the event.

Pokemon Go Crown Clash: Taken Over Paid Timed Research

During the Crown Clash: Taken Over event, players will have the chance to purchase a Paid Timed Research from the Pokemon Go shop for 4.99 USD or the local equivalent. This set of tasks must be completed by May 18, 2025, at 11:59 PM local time. Any uncompleted tasks or unclaimed rewards will be permanently lost to those who don’t finish in time.

The rewards for completing this paid Timed Research include:

1 Super Rocket Radar

Two Premium Battle Passes

Costumed Nidoqueen and Nidoking encounters and other themed encounters

At this time, we do not have a breakdown of what the stages or tasks will include, but this article will update as soon as that information becomes available.

Do You Have To Buy The Paid Ticket To Challenge Giovanni?

No, players do not need the Paid Timed Research ticket to participate in the Taken Over event. However, the paid ticket does offer an additional Super Rocket Radar, which could be a nice item to have on hand for future events.

More information about Giovanni’s exact battle team will likely be revealed as the Crown Clash: Taken Over event gets closer. In the meantime, Pokemon Go players will want to prepare to challenge Shadow Dialga when the event kicks off.