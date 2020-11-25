Pokemon Go Announces Tons of December Events and Bonuses

Pokemon Go is ending the year with tons of events and bonuses, including the return of Kyurem and a new Mega Evolved Pokemon. Pokemon Go confirmed that Kyurem and Mega Abomasnow will appear in raids beginning December 1st. Mega Abomasnow will replaced Mega Blastoise, and Mega Blastoise will appear in more Mega Raids until the end of November. Additionally, December's Research Breakthrough encounters will include Lapras or Unova Darumaka, both of which tie into the newly launched Season of Celebration. Here's a full rundown of some of the bonuses and events coming to Pokemon Go in December.

December Breakthrough Encounters

Players will have a chance of encountering either Lapras or Unovan Darumaka in Research Breakthrough encounters. It is noted that both Pokemon were mentioned to have ties to Pokemon Go's Season of Celebration, although the press release provided by Pokemon Go did not specify if the Pokemon would vary based on your Hemisphere. Catching either Pokemon would also reward bonus XP.

Kyurem and Mega Abomasnow

The Legendary Pokemon Kyurem will close out the year as the game's final Legendary Raid Boss. Additionally, Mega Abomasnow will replace Mega Blastoise in Mega Raids. Mega Abomasnow is particularly weak against Fire-type Pokemon, so be sure to bring plenty when battling it!

Pokemon Spotlight Hours

Spotlight Hours will continue to take place every Tuesday at 6 PM local time. The following Spotlight Hours were announced:

December 1st: Seel. Double XP Bonus for Evolving Pokemon

Seel. Double XP Bonus for Evolving Pokemon December 8th: Swinub. Double Stardust for Catching Pokemon.

Swinub. Double Stardust for Catching Pokemon. December 15th: Surprise Pokemon. Double Candy for Catching Pokemon.

Surprise Pokemon. Double Candy for Catching Pokemon. December 22nd: Snorunt. Double Candy for Transferring Pokemon.

Snorunt. Double Candy for Transferring Pokemon. December 29th: Snover. Double XP for Evolving Pokemon.

Double Catch XP Bonus

Pokemon Go implemented a Double Catch XP Bonus on November 18th as part of its GO Beyond update. That bonus will remain into effect until December 31st.

Other New Features

Pokemon Go also confirmed that Tagging and other general search features will be added to the game. Pokemon Tagging will help players filter Pokemon in their collection, while the additional search functionality will add recommended search terms.