‘Pokemon Go’ Brings Back All Community Day Pokemon for Special Event

Pokemon Go players will have one last chance to capture Pokemon featured in this year’s Community Day event.

One of Pokemon Go‘s biggest successes has been the introduction of Community Day, a monthly mini-event that gives players a chance to capture a specific Pokemon species during a three hour window. Not only can players catch dozens of that one Pokemon species, it (or its evolution) also knows a special move that usually makes it much better in gyms or raids.

The only problem with the Community Day events that is you only have three hours to catch these Pokemon, so if you had other plans you ended up falling a step behind other Pokemon Go players. To help with that, Pokemon Go announced a special weekend-long Community Day event featuring all of the Pokemon seen in Community Day over the last year.

From November 30th through December 2nd, Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pikachu, Eevee, Dratini, Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Mareep, Larvitar, and Beldum will all appear in the wild with increased frequency. All Community Day moves will be available too, so players can evolve their best Pokemon during the event. That means that players can get Blast Burn Charizard or Typholsion, or a Draco Meteor Dragonite if they weren’t actively playing the game earlier this year.

In addition, players will get Double Catch XP, Double Catch Stardust, and Double Incubator effectiveness on December 1st during their region’s usual Community Day times, combining all of the secondary benefits from Community Days over the past year.

The only real question is whether the Community Day weekend event will have a boosted Shiny rate. While Shiny Pokemon are usually quite rare, their appearance rate is almost always higher during Community Day. If the weekend event keeps those rates, it could be a major Shiny bonanza for players.

We’ll have more analysis on this huge event as more details are released!