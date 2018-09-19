‘Pokemon Go’ Officially Announces Deoxys Raids

Pokemon Go has officially announced that the Mythical Pokemon Deoxys will be added as an EX Raid Boss in the near future.

Yesterday, ComicBook.com reported that some Pokemon Go players had received notifications from the game informing of Deoxys’ pending addition to the game. Pokemon Go confirmed the news in a blog post today and added several intriguing new details about both Deoxys and the EX Raid system.

First and foremost, players will initially battle Deoxys in its Normal Forme, one of the four different shapes it can assume. Three of Deoxys’ different forms is centered around maxing one of its different stats, but Normal Forme is based around balanced offense and defense. As of this time, Pokemon Go has not explained how players can get Deoxys’ other forms, but we’re guessing they’ll be introduced in future EX Raid cycles.

The blog post also explained some minor (but helpful) changes to EX Raids. Players can only participate in EX Raids by receiving an invitation, which is automatically distributed to select players that complete raids at gyms that meet certain requirements. Previously, players could only make intelligent guesses as to which gyms could host an EX Raid, but the game will now tag gyms that can host EX Raids.

In addition, players can share their EX Raid with one in-game friend. Players can share their invites with their Ultra Friends and Best Friends, which means that players need to spend at least 30 days interacting with other players by exchanging gifts, trading, or battling together to improve their in-game friend rankings.

Deoxys will replace Mewtwo as the game’s EX Raid Boss, and will also become the game’s strongest attacker, with a base attack stat of 345. Deoxys’s Normal and Attack Formes are both “glass cannons” as they both have very underwhelming defense and stamina stats.