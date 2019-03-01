‘Pokemon Go’: The Best Counters for Dialga

Pokemon Go has a new raid boss, which means it’s time to plan your team.

Earlier this week, Pokemon Go announced that the Legendary Pokemon Dialga would be the game’s next Legendary Raid Boss, replacing its counterpart Palkia and the “Gen 3” Legendary Pokemon Latias. Dialga is a Steel/Dragon-type Pokemon, a unique dual-type Pokemon that only gives players a few viable options if they’re looking to beat this raid without a large group of players.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dialga’s only two weaknesses are to Fighting-type Pokemon and to Ground-type Pokemon. Because of weather bonuses, players will want to load up their teams with one of two Pokemon. If the weather is “clear”, use as many Groudon as you can, as it will receive a weather bonus that boosts its Ground-type attacks. Otherwise, try to have as many Machamp as you can on your team.

Unfortunately, there aren’t a lot of other strong Ground-type or Fighting-type Pokemon in Pokemon Go. You can use Breloom, Hariyama, or Lucario in any circumstances, or Stonedon, Mamoswine, and Donphan in clear weather raids. Although Dialga does have Thunder as a charge move, Fighting-type Pokemon will still be the way to go against it when the weather isn’t clear, as your Fighting-type Pokemon will do a lot more damage per second compared to most of your Ground-type Pokemon.

As always, the easiest way to beat any raid is to find a large raid group. The larger the raid group, the less things like type advantage, weather, or level matters.

Dialga will be the Legendary Raid Boss between now and March 28th. Good luck trainers!

