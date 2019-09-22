Ditto Is Hiding as New Pokemon in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go players have discovered that Ditto is disguising itself as several new Pokemon species. Ditto was one of the first great mysteries in Pokemon Go – a Pokemon species missing from the game that players theorized needed to be unlocked. Players tried out hundreds of theories before Niantic confirmed that Ditto simply wasn’t in the game until they added the Pokemon in late 2016. Since then, Ditto has disguised itself as common Pokemon species, not revealing its true form until after it was captured. Now, Pokemon Go players have confirmed that the Pokemon can be caught under the guise of several new species.

Right now, Ditto can appear as one of the following species:

Bidoof

Weedle

Numel

Seedot

Skitty

Ledyba

Remoraid

Hoothoot

Paras

Ditto’s new disguises are meant to replace Yanma, which was cycled out similar to past disguises like Pidgey or Rattata. There’s actually a practical reason for the new disguises – Ditto gets a new disguise whenever one of its old disguises gets a Shiny variant in the game. Niantic (rightfully) assumed that players don’t want to capture a Shiny Pokemon only for it to appear as a Ditto, so it swaps out disguises frequently. Since Yanma has a Shiny Pokemon variant thanks to a recent Safari Zone event, Pokemon Go wanted to give Ditto some new surprises and avoid any player frustration.

The new disguises are all active now, so players looking for a Ditto need to keep their eyes out for one of the Pokemon species above. While not nearly as rare as it was in its heyday, capturing a Ditto is still a pleasant surprise. Pokemon Go is available on Android and iOS devices.