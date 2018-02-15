Pokemon Go Players Face Massive Login Issues

Pokemon Go players are having flashbacks to summer 2016…and not in the good way.

Players around the world are reporting having difficulties logging into Pokemon Go. Players can’t advance past the loading screen, regardless as to whether they are using a Google or Pokemon Trainers Club account.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pokemon Go has confirmed the mass outages on their Twitter page, noting they were looking into the issues.

We’re currently investigating reports that Trainers are encountering login issues. Thanks for your patience. — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) February 15, 2018

Niantic’s Support Twitter account also noted that there were similar issues with Ingress, indicating the problem was on Niantic’s end.

We’re currently investigating reports that Ingress Agents and Pokémon Trainers are encountering login issues. Thanks for your patience. — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) February 15, 2018

These issues follow a similar outage that affected players yesterday. While players could log into the game, most were hit with repeated “Error 26” messages whenever they tapped on a Pokemon or PokeStop in the game. Players also faced an extended login issue last week.

Of course, longtime Pokemon Go players will remember when the game first came out and service issues were common. Due to mass traffic issues, Pokemon Go would go down for hours at a time, usually during peak playing hours. The mass outages were one of the reasons why Pokemon Go couldn’t keep its massive userbase for more than a couple of months.

After Pokemon Go stabilized their servers, the login issues dropped tremendously. While players still have occasional issues logging in, these are almost always tied to the Pokemon Trainers Club servers instead of Pokemon Go itself.

Typically, these sort of issues get resolved quickly, although it’s a bit worrisome that both Pokemon Go and Ingress were both interrupted by this latest outage. Hopefully, Pokemon Go can resolve these problems soon so that players can enjoy the final hours of the Valentine’s Day event.

We’ll update this article with more news about the outage as it becomes available. We’ll also provide any updates about whether Pokemon Go will extended its Valentine’s Day event to make up for time lost during the outage.