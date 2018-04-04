Pokemon Go Is Giving Out Rewards for Earth Day Events

Niantic has partnered with organizations to give Pokemon Go players a chance to earn in-game rewards by cleaning up the environment on Earth Day.

Working with Mission Blue, an organization that helps promote the protection of oceans, and Playmob, a “gaming for good” organization, Niantic is asking players to take time to clean up trash during sponsored events. If enough Pokemon Go players show up to these events at the predetermined locations, double or even triple Stardust will be made available as rewards.

“In collaboration with Mission Blue, we’re hosting local cleanup events around the world for Pokémon GO players, and you’re invited!” an announcement from the Pokemon Go team read on the game’s official site. “Earth Day is a time to appreciate the places in which we live, and to find ways to help care for the planet. To help do our part, we will be hosting cleanup events around the globe!”

The bonus Stardust awards, if achieved, will only be applied to certain Pokemon Types that are caught. Details of the incentives as well as how players can unlock them are found below:

1,500 players cleaning up trash: Unlock 2x Stardust when catching Ground-, Water-, and Grass-type Pokémon

3,000 players cleaning up trash: Unlock 3x Stardust when catching Ground-, Water-, and Grass-type Pokémon



Pokemon Go’s Earth Day event will take place over the course of a 48-hour period in 12 different countries around the world. A total of 37 different events will take place in states such as South Carolina with a full list of the scheduled events found here.

The player count requirements for the challenges count players worldwide, so as long as at least 1,500 or 3,000 players total show up around the world for the cleanup events, Trainers everywhere will gain access to the bonuses. A press release about the event also confirmed that a special avatar item would be distributed to all Trainers in honor of the event.

“All Trainers will receive access to a special avatar item to celebrate Earth Day and those who work together to participate in the cleanups around the world will unlock unique in-game rewards for the entire world.”

Pokemon Go’s Earth Day events begin on April 22, so check the events page to find a cleanup event that’s taking place near you.